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Al Ahli v Al Khaleej - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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"He is not a coach": attack and surprise from a Saudi media figure about Al-Ahli's destroyer!

M. Pusic
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
Netherlands
Saudi Arabia

Saudi media figure Khalid Al-Shunaif has launched a scathing attack on Al-Ahli head coach Marino Pusic, holding the Dutchman responsible for the team's decline and springing a surprise over his stance on some of his players ahead of the heavyweight clash against Al-Shabab.

Al-Ahli are enduring a difficult period under Pusic. A harsh 6-1 thrashing by Al-Shabab was followed by a goalless draw with Qatar's Al-Sadd, and the criticism has mounted, with fans and media alike demanding an end to his spell in charge.

Read also.. Picture: Has Salem Al-Dawsari secured the Best in Asia award before its announcement?

Speaking on the programme "Dawrina Ghair", Al-Shunaif claimed Pusic is causing the destruction of Al-Ahli. He revealed that Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and Brazilian Galeno had both recovered from injury before the Al-Shabab clash, yet the coach chose not to field them.

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AHL

AHL

Saudi Pro League

07 Nov 2026

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That decision, he argued, raises serious question marks, especially as the pair put in a hugely impressive showing against Al-Sadd. Their absence from the Al-Shabab match is something the technical staff need to explain.

Sharper still was Al-Shunaif's verdict on Pusic's selections, particularly his reliance on forward Artem Bondarenko. "The head coach who relies on Artem Bondarenko is, for me, not a coach in the first place, and I hope he leaves," he said.

The comments pile further pressure on Pusic's future. Results are sliding, the team have lost their stability, and doubts are growing over whether the Dutchman can turn things around and convince the Al-Ahli board to hand him a fresh chance. The alternative is a change of technical staff in the weeks ahead.

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