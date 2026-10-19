‘He has been treated disgracefully by Van Persie at Feyenoord’

Sem Steijn's two goals for Feyenoord against Telstar on Saturday put him on the agenda for Monday's Vandaag Inside. Johan Derksen reckons the midfielder can be useful to the Rotterdam club if they use him in the right way.

"He showed what he could do at FC Twente. He scored a lot and played well. Robin van Persie treated him disgracefully and tore him down completely," Derksen says of Steijn.

Valentijn Driessen points out that Steijn was Feyenoord captain last season. "He couldn't do anything about that," Derksen immediately counters. "It's ridiculous to make a new player and a young lad captain, isn't it?"

"If a manager asks you to become captain, you don't say 'no'," René van der Gijp adds. "No. But Van Persie kept ruthlessly dropping Steijn, as if he couldn't play football at all. And his son was always allowed to come on," Derksen continues.

Driessen goes on: "This manager is actually doing exactly the same thing," he says, referring to Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who has been head coach at De Kuip since last summer. "He puts Steijn on the bench too."

"A manager is free to do that. But I think that if you give Steijn some faith, you have a very good player on your hands. One who, as a midfielder, is among the leading scorers," says Derksen, who still sees a future for Steijn at Feyenoord despite everything.

Driessen replies: "That could be true. He has already been top scorer. He has already proved that," referring to the 2024/25 season, when Steijn topped the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie scoring charts with 24 goals for FC Twente.