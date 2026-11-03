Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Al Hilal v Al Fateh - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

He did not last even half an hour: a tactical explanation of Inzaghi's surprise decision

Match
Al Hilal vs Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC
Al Hilal
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC
AFC Champions League Elite
S. Dahal
S. Inzaghi
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Italy

The Al-Hilal coach throws his young star off balance!

Simone Inzaghi's early reshuffle of Al-Hilal's line-up against Shabab Al-Ahli of the UAE raised eyebrows. Why start the youngster Sabri Dahl in a game this demanding, only to haul him off after just 28 minutes?

The head coach sent on right-back Mohammed Mahzari for Dahl in the 28th minute, and the teenager showed no sign of any injury. His first start in an Al-Hilal shirt had lasted barely half an hour.

Media figure and sports analyst Khaled Al-Qahtani weighed in on the call, branding Dahl's selection for this particular fixture a surprise given the other options at Inzaghi's disposal. More ready ones, in his view, whether on the wing or at right-back.

Writing on his account on the X platform, Al-Qahtani argued Sultan Mandash was the stronger choice out wide, while Mahzari edges Dahl at right-back. He suggested Inzaghi pulled the trigger early "because the problems were clear" in Dahl's opening-minutes display.

Next matches
ALI

ALI

Saudi Pro League

07 Nov 2026

HIL

HIL

ALS

ALS

ADNOC Pro League

07 Nov 2026

ALA

ALA

Al-Hilal came out firing, he added, chasing an early goal to avoid being dragged into a physical scrap against a Shabab Al-Ahli side who thrive on exactly that. That is precisely what unfolded, by his reading, and the Dahl change fell into place with all of it.

Al-Hilal had signed Sabri Dahl, "18 years old", from Al-Feiha last July, with the player putting pen to a deal that ties him to the Leader for five seasons.

The accused is a Zionist: a racist slur brings tears to an Algeria star

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google