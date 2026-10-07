Luka Modric, the Croatia legend, has commented on the crisis engulfing his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal manager Jorge Jesus.

The row between Cristiano and Jesus has stirred up considerable controversy in recent days, and Modric was not about to let it pass without comment.

Speaking from the mixed zone after Croatia's 2-1 defeat to Spain in the UEFA Nations League, Ronaldo's former Real Madrid teammate voiced his regret that the Portuguese star's international career had reached this point.

"It is unfortunate to see what is happening to Cristiano in his country, but I believe they will find a solution," the Croatian said, according to the website "Foot Mercato".

He admitted he did not know the details of the dispute that sparked the crisis.

"Cristiano is the greatest player in Portugal's history, and he deserves a different ending with the national team," Modric added.

His comments follow Ronaldo's own account of events on Tuesday, when the forward explained his sudden exit from the Portuguese national team camp last week.

The 41-year-old captain accuses coach Jorge Jesus of failing to keep his word on two occasions.

He apologised to his teammates and accepted that the federation might sanction him. Even so, he insisted he has no intention of retiring from international football and remains available to represent Portugal.