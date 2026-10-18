Egypt coach Hossam Hassan is keeping tabs on young Brighton midfielder Younes Ibrahim ahead of a possible call-up for next November's camp, part of a wider push by the coaching staff to tap into young talent of Egyptian origin plying their trade in Europe.

A source inside the Egypt squad told Agence France-Presse that Ibrahim has forced his way into Hassan's thinking. The 18-year-old, born in Australia, caught the eye after his promotion to Brighton's first team this season and made his official debut against Lithuania's Kauno Zalgiris in the UEFA Conference League last Thursday, setting up a goal in a 4-0 win.

Four national teams can claim him. Egypt, Morocco, England and Australia are all options thanks to his parents' nationalities and his place of birth, and that prompted the Egyptian Football Association, through its committee for professionals of Egyptian origin, to make contact and move quickly on the necessary legal paperwork.

Hassan's staff are now waiting on the association to wrap those procedures up, which would clear the path for Ibrahim to join the November camp. The source pointed to Egypt's desire to repeat the Haitham Hassan experience, the midfielder having joined the Pharaohs last March despite holding Egyptian, Tunisian and French nationalities.

Egypt sit top of Group Two in qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations on four points, following a 0-0 draw with Angola and a 5-0 thrashing of South Sudan.