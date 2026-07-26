Al-Ittihad have been linked in recent days with a move for Azzedine Ounahi, the Morocco midfielder currently at Spain's Girona, during this summer's transfer window.

Girona are open to selling the Moroccan, who has attracted strong interest from several major clubs. Ajax Amsterdam lead the chase, but the Spanish side want the highest fee possible.

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Even as the Ounahi links surfaced, Al-Ittihad pushed hard for Sporting Lisbon's Pedro Goncalves and closed in on a deal worth 30 million euros.

Should that move go through, they would be unable to sign Ounahi. The Dean are working with a tight budget and won't pay a similar fee for the Moroccan.

Instead, Al-Ittihad are turning to a local option to strengthen their midfield. Mukhtar Ali is among the most prominent names linked with the club this mercato.



