Chema Andrés needed only three matches in a Brighton shirt to catch the eye and ignite comparisons with one of Spanish football's most prominent stars of recent years. A goal, an assist and three wins. That was enough to get England talking about the emergence of a new version of Rodri in the Premier League.

Since arriving on England's south coast, the Spanish midfielder has quickly imposed himself within Brighton's project, confirming that the deal struck on the final day of the transfer window could be one of the club's most notable bets on young talent, according to the Spanish newspaper "AS".

The similarities between Chema Andrés and Rodri Hernández are hard to miss. Both are Spanish, each stands around 1.90 metres tall, and both have played in the Premier League. What really links them is the ability to control the tempo of matches from deeper areas, while creating chances and chipping in with goals.

You can discuss the topics and news in more depth in the "Kooora" forums

Even the way he wears his shirt, tucked neatly into his shorts, conjures the image of Rodri. But the real comparison runs deeper than appearance. It extends to his style of play, which is why some observers in the south of England have handed the Brighton man the nickname "the new Rodri".

Born in Valencia in 2005, Andrés came through Real Madrid's academy before getting his chance with the first team during the 2024-2025 season. He featured in three matches, two of them in La Liga and one in the Copa del Rey.

He then moved to Stuttgart in search of more room to develop, before taking on a fresh challenge in the Premier League through the gateway of Brighton, the club renowned for unearthing and polishing young talent. Under coach Fabian Hürzeler, Andrés found the right environment to prove himself quickly.

Getty Images

A rapid start

The Spaniard did not need long to win over the fans at the Amex Stadium. He made his first appearance for Brighton against Coventry, a 25-minute cameo in which he created a goal.

Three days later came a start against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup. Andrés was part of the thrilling 3-2 win Brighton pulled off at Old Trafford.

Then came the biggest test of all, Arsenal in the Premier League. Andrés earned his place in the starting line-up once again and delivered one of his best displays since arriving in England.

You can discuss the topics and news in more depth in the "Kooora" forums

Against Arsenal, Andrés was not content merely to carry out his duties in midfield. He shaped the game with his build-up play, organisation and positioning, before crowning the night with Brighton's third goal.

The goal arrived from a set piece in the 57th minute, capping an exceptional evening for the Spaniard and his side. It settled the match with a clean sweep of three goals on the day the club celebrated 125 years since its founding.

The goal alone was not the whole story. Andrés backed it up with the numbers that confirmed his impact across the pitch: two interceptions, seven ball recoveries and five aerial duels won.

A 23 million euro deal raises a question for Real Madrid

Over roughly 200 minutes in a Brighton shirt, 110 of them in domestic competitions, Andrés wasted no time proving his worth after joining the English club from Stuttgart for 23 million euros on the first of September.

Real Madrid banked around 11.5 million euros from the deal while keeping a 50% share of the player's rights, along with a transfer fee of 3 million euros set for 2025.

His striking start with Brighton has reopened the debate in England over Real Madrid's decision to let their young talent go. The Independent journalist Miguel Delaney posed the pointed question: "How did Real Madrid let Chema Andrés go, when he is exactly what they need now?"

Three matches were enough to spark the comparison. Now Andrés holds a real chance to make a name for himself in the Premier League, and perhaps to establish a new saying: "Rodri is no longer the only Spaniard able to impose his control from the heart of the pitch in England".