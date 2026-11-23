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Michael Olise is likely to miss a match through injury for the first time since joining Bayern Munich when they face OSC Lille. He has also suffered a recent dip in form.

Max Eberl seems a little superstitious. When he brings good news in the mixed zone, perhaps about a player who went off with an injury concern but escaped serious damage, he likes to knock his head with his fist as if it were wood. Anything to avoid tempting fate!

Perhaps Bayern Munich's sporting director forgot that ritual when he recently spoke to the club's magazine 51 . In the current issue, Eberl talks at length about signing Michael Olise in the summer of 2024. He also discusses his conversations with Oliver Glasner, Olise's coach at Crystal Palace at the time. Eberl reveals the only “small question mark” they had beforehand : “Is he injury-prone? He was out for a long time at Crystal Palace.”

Muscle problems had kept Olise out for several weeks on two separate occasions during his final season in England. Despite that “question mark”, Bayern signed him for €53 million. The 24-year-old Frenchman has been a hit in every respect: 115 goal contributions in 123 appearances. No sign of injury problems.

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Michael Olise went off with injury concerns against Dortmund and Köln

When the interview appeared, Olise had yet to miss a competitive match for Bayern Munich through injury. He played in 55 of 56 matches in 2024/25. Bayern rested him only in the second round of the DFB Cup against FSV Mainz 05, when he sat on the bench. His record for 2025/26: 52 out of 55. Olise missed two matches through yellow-card suspensions, while Bayern rested him once more.

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That run initially continued this season. Another suspension kept him out of the match against Arsenal, this time because of a thoroughly unnecessary second yellow card against Viking Stavanger . Then the interview appeared. Olise went off against Borussia Dortmund (2-2) with thigh problems, raising fears of a lengthy absence. He recovered in time, though, and played the full match against Atlético Madrid (2-0) three days later.

Olise also played the full match against 1. FSV Mainz 05 (2-1). On Friday, another injury concern forced him off against 1. FC Köln (1-1), and he left the stadium on crutches. Bayern later announced that he had “bruised his forefoot”. He is unlikely to be out for long, but president Herbert Hainer said Olise would “probably not” be able to play in the away Champions League match against OSC Lille . In all likelihood, Olise will miss a match through injury on Wednesday for the first time since joining Bayern Munich in 2024.

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Michael Olise's dip in form: four matches without a goal contribution

A short break might do Olise good after his recent dip in form. He has looked overplayed, less sharp and not as purposeful as usual. He has now gone four competitive matches without a goal contribution. His last came in the 6-1 DFB Cup win against 1. FC Magdeburg on 28 October. In his first twelve appearances this season, he had scored an impressive twelve goals and provided seven assists.

Olise's potential absence against Lille adds to Bayern's problems in attack. Ismael Saibari (syndesmosis tear) and Serge Gnabry (thigh muscle injury) will be out for weeks yet. Harry Kane suffered a syndesmosis tear against Köln and is likely to be out until March. Jamal Musiala, at least, made his comeback, but the club's bosses gave him a harsh dressing-down in the process . When he will return to his best form remains highly uncertain. Luis Díaz could return to the squad against Lille after a five-week injury lay-off.

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Lennart Karl is currently the only fully fit attacking player. The versatile Nathaniel Brown and Tom Bischof have therefore had to help out up front recently. Homegrown players Tim Binder (19) and Noah Codjo-Evora (19) have had playing time too. Kompany may also include Bastian Assomo in the squad against Lille.