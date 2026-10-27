Harry Kane enjoyed an exceptional night in his home city of London. The Bayern Munich star was crowned with the Ballon d'Or, reaching the pinnacle of his footballing career and handing the Bavarian club and the German league a major morale boost, in an achievement long awaited within the corridors of the German giant.

Once the ceremony ended, Kane stole the spotlight in front of the "Palladium" theatre in the British capital. He raised the Ballon d'Or amid the flash of cameras and celebratory cheers, just a few miles from the Walthamstow area that witnessed his beginnings.

Speaking to "Sky Sport Germany" the following morning, Kane said: "It really feels like a dream, and I'm still trying to take in everything that happened".

At 33, the Bayern striker has reached the peak of his career so far. Praise poured in from all sides, including a message from Prince William and his wife Kate, who described him as an "exceptional player".

The British newspaper "Daily Mail" called Kane's crowning a victory for a player who embodies the meaning of professionalism. He did everything in his power to develop his talent, and he is finally reaping the fruits of his work.

The Allianz Arena adorned with gold: the celebration extends to Munich

England was not the only place to feel the echoes of the achievement. The Allianz Arena in Munich lit up in gold to celebrate its star, a scene repeated at the Empire State Building in New York.

Following the night of the crowning, Kane celebrated with his friends and family at a nightclub in London. He then returned to Munich on Tuesday to resume his commitments with Bayern.

Kane is preparing to appear before the club's fans during the match against Magdeburg in the German Cup on Wednesday, then the German Clasico against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. Bayern intend to celebrate their star's achievement in front of their fans, a moment that carries special significance for the club and the German league.

After 45 years: the Ballon d'Or returns to Bayern

Forty-five years have passed since Karl-Heinz Rummenigge was crowned with the award. Now another Bayern Munich player has reached the top of the Ballon d'Or.

Kane's achievement came in a World Cup year, and despite Bayern not winning the Champions League. It confirms the club's ability to produce a player who competes for football's highest individual awards.

Rummenigge said Kane's crowning proves that the road to the Ballon d'Or still passes through Bayern Munich and the German league, while sporting director Max Eberl described the club as a "platform for those of world-class level".