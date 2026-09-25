Harry Kane reckons last season was his best shot yet at winning the 2026 Ballon d'Or, though the England and Bayern Munich striker admits the final call lies with the voters.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, ahead of England's meeting with Spain in the opening of the UEFA Nations League, Kane said: "This is my best chance now. As for whether the situation will remain that way in the future, we will have to wait and see".

The England captain added: "I said frankly that last year was my best year, both on a personal and a collective level. I would be very proud to win this title". He pointed to a long list of achievements last season that he takes pride in.

His focus, though, remains firmly on the national team. "Now, everything depends on the opinions of others," Kane concluded. "As for now, I am focused on helping this team achieve a win tomorrow".