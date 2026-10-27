Harry Kane breaks his silence with an emotional message after the Ballon d'Or

Harry Kane has broken his silence with a touching message that shook social media, hours after being crowned with the 2026 Ballon d'Or ahead of Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal in a legendary ceremony hosted by London.

The Bayern Munich striker and England captain couldn't hide his joy after achieving the greatest dream of his career.

Kane edged out Mbappé and Yamal in a fierce, epic contest, with the British capital staging the ceremony on Monday evening. France Football magazine and UEFA jointly organised the event for the third consecutive edition, featuring a list of 30 stars from the world's elite.

A message from the heart on X

He wasted no time sharing the moment with his fans. Posting an emotional message on his official X account, the striker wrote: "Where do I begin? It has been an evening I will never forget."

The England star added: "It is a great honour to receive the Ballon d'Or award after a year full of goals, titles and outstanding achievements. This year has been exceptional on both the individual and collective level."

Kane didn't forget those behind his rise, directing special thanks to his teammates and his family. He continued: "Thank you to all the members of the staff and my teammates with the England national team and Bayern Munich club, and thank you to my family, my friends and everyone who supported me, for this achievement would not have been possible without the support of you all."

Touching words for his fans around the world closed out the message: "Thank you to everyone who sent a kind message or shared a post on social media, I appreciate it all, this moment will remain engraved in my memory for a long time."



