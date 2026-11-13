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Hans Kraay junior sees no disaster in Virgil van Dijk's injury-enforced absence from the Netherlands squad. It gives other players a chance to prove themselves, the Netherlands team observer told ESPN.

Van Dijk and Brian Brobbey both withdrew from head coach Xavi's squad. Sepp van den Berg later joined the squad, while Frenkie de Jong has taken over as temporary captain in the Liverpool defender's absence.

"I don't think it's a very big loss," Kraay said of Van Dijk's absence in his analysis. "Van Dijk also receives a lot of criticism, and at times that is justified."

"But I think Van de Ven and Van Hecke could form an excellent partnership for the Netherlands, just as they have at Tottenham Hotspur. In ten matches together at Tottenham, they have conceded only eleven goals. And it's hardly a league full of poor players, nor are they facing poor strikers," the Netherlands observer added.

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Kraay believes Xavi can comfortably pair Van Hecke and Van de Ven in central defence. "I have confidence in Van de Ven's pace alongside Van Hecke. It could well be a nudge towards the future."

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Van Dijk, 35, does not appear ready to retire from international football. Doubts arose after last summer's World Cup, but the veteran decided to keep playing for the Netherlands following a conversation with Xavi.

"Xavi and Van Dijk are both certain they will continue together for another two years. So in that case, it would be a temporary solution," Kraay said, referring to a central defensive partnership of Van Hecke and Van de Ven.

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If Van de Ven moves into the centre, Ian Maatsen looks set to start at left-back against Greece. "That's fine too," Kraay said, giving his approval to the Aston Villa full-back.

This season, Maatsen has been a regular for Aston Villa in the Premier League and Champions League. The left-back has played once before for the Netherlands, against Spain in the Nations League quarter-final in 2025.