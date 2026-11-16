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Germany's 5-0 thrashing of the Netherlands in the Nations League left Hans Kraay junior stunned. Above all, the Netherlands pundit sees a lack of courage in national coach Xavi's team.

"We lost 5-0. 5-0... with zero point zero courage and zero point zero pressing. We were brushed aside, we were taken apart. We couldn't keep up with the pace and were trailing behind everywhere. We spent the whole evening on a merry-go-round," Kraay said afterwards in the ESPN studio.

Kraay saw nothing of Xavi's key principles: staying secure in possession and pressing high. "None of it... from the first minute," said the analyst, who watched the Netherlands struggle badly without Frenkie de Jong in Berlin.

"Of course Frenkie is very important and the quiet leader. But you can't make everything depend on Frenkie. Because there will be other times when he isn't there, and we mustn't be brushed aside like that. There was no marking, nobody got tight. It was truly dreadful," concluded a disappointed Kraay.

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The Netherlands trailed 1-0 at half-time at the Olympiastadion. After the break, they had no answer to a far sharper Germany, who won 5-0 thanks in part to two goals from Florian Wirtz.

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The defeat dealt Xavi and his players a major setback. Euphoria had surrounded the Netherlands after last Friday's 7-0 win over Greece.

That leaves the Netherlands on 11 points and second in Group B of the Nations League. They could face France, England or Portugal in the quarter-finals, although Portugal's group win has yet to be confirmed.

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The last-eight draw takes place on Friday 20 November in Nyon, Switzerland, where UEFA have their headquarters. The four quarter-final ties will be decided from 12 noon, when the Netherlands will learn their next opponents.

The draw distinguishes between group winners and runners-up, so the Netherlands cannot face every country.