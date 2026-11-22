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Anthony Correia's job as FC Utrecht manager is no longer secure after last Saturday's painful home defeat by SC Cambuur (2-3). But Hans Kraay junior would find it ‘very strange’ if the club sacked him so soon.

The ESPN pundit made the point on Goedemorgen Eredivisie. Despite Utrecht's dreadful start to the season, Kraay junior believes it is far too early to judge Correia's performance.

“There are former footballers and coaches who dare to say that, as a coach, you are only as good as the players at your disposal,” Kraay junior begins. “I don’t think their players are very bad.”

“If the board chose him with their eyes open, it would be very strange to part ways with him already,” Kraay junior says.

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“He is a man who has built his career very carefully. He did well at Katwijk, and he got Telstar promoted on a shoestring budget,” says Kraay junior, who retains faith in the Utrecht manager.

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Earlier in the day, Algemeen Dagblad reported that Correia's position at Utrecht was ‘clearly precarious’ . The paper added that the players still have faith in the manager.

“I think he is a very good coach because I have heard that from critical players,” Kraay junior says, echoing that confidence. “He really knows what he is doing, but with 20,000 people breathing down your neck, it becomes impossible to keep going at some point.”

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Utrecht are 15th in the Eredivisie after 13 matches. Their 12 points leave them just two points ahead of the team in 16th place.

Whether Utrecht give Correia time to turn things around remains unclear. They travel to ADO Den Haag next week for a potentially crucial away match.