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FBL-EUR-C1-BARCELONA-TRAININGAFP
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

Hamza Abdelkarim on the bench: two changes in Barcelona's official line-up to face Aston Villa

Barcelona vs Aston Villa
Barcelona
Aston Villa
Champions League
H. Flick
Spain
England
Germany

The match in the UEFA Champions League

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has named his side to face Aston Villa this evening at the Camp Nou, in the fourth round of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League.

Flick made two changes from the side that started against Alaves in La Liga, with Gerard Martin coming in for Frenkie de Jong and Anthony Gordon replacing Karim Adeyemi.

Barcelona line up as follows:

Joan Garcia, Farinas, Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Cancelo, Rodri, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Fermin, Gordon and Raphinha.

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  On the bench: Szczesny and Livakovic, Guillem Victor, Balde and Alex Campos, De Jong, Gavi, Bernal and Oriol Gorine, Adeyemi, Gabriel Jesus and Hamza Abdelkarim.

  Aston Villa boss Unai Emery, meanwhile, went with the following XI:

Suzuki, Cash, Lindelof, Pau Torres, Maatsen, Kamara, Joao Gomes, McGinn, Buendia, Manzambi and Jackson.

 

 

 

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