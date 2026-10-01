Manchester City star Erling Haaland has filed a lawsuit against airline company "Norwegian" over its use of his image and distinctive characteristics in a marketing campaign during the 2026 World Cup.

According to "Aftenposten", the case centres on a breach of marketing law. One of Norwegian's posts showed an aircraft sporting Haaland's hairstyle, before the airline later deleted it.

The two parties will hold a digital planning meeting at Oslo District Court on 9 October.

Haaland's lawyer, Thomas Hagen, told Verdens Gang in an email: "We confirm that, on behalf of York Promotions Limited and Haaland, we have filed a lawsuit against Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA."

Hagen explained that the case relates to what he considers unlawful use by "Norwegian" of Haaland's distinctive characteristics to market flight tickets during the football World Cup.

Among other things, the newspaper pointed to a post in which "Norwegian" displayed an image of an aircraft with Haaland's former hairstyle, blond hair tied back in a ponytail. The airline later deleted it.

Eivind Hammer Myhre, duty media officer at Norwegian, confirmed to Verdens Gang that the company had received the lawsuit.

Myhre said: "It is true that we have received a lawsuit, we do not understand the reason for it. Like most Norwegians, we took part in supporting the national team this summer, through a few spontaneous posts based on trends popular on social media."

He continued: "It is unfortunate that cheers of support were met with a lawsuit, but we hope for a sensible dialogue so that in the future we too will be allowed to continue supporting our shared sporting heroes."



