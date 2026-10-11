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Haaland leads Manchester City: surprises in Liverpool's line-up

Liverpool vs Manchester City
Liverpool
Manchester City
Premier League
England

Sixth-round highlight of the Premier League: City looking to continue their winning run, Liverpool to put things right

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has named his side to face Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday evening in the sixth round of the Premier League.

Young striker Lewis Comas is the surprise package, drafted in with Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike and Cody Gakpo all injured. Dominik Szoboszlai doesn't make the matchday squad at all.

Here's how Liverpool line up:

Goalkeeper: Alisson.

Defence: Araujo, Jaquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez.

Midfield: Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Wirtz.

Attack: Munoz, Barcola, Comas.

At the other end, Erling Haaland spearheads the Manchester City attack in the pick of the sixth-round fixtures, with Enzo Fernandez and Rayan Cherki operating behind him.

Enzo Maresca's Manchester City side lines up as follows:

Goalkeeper: Donnarumma.

Defence: Nunez, Diaz, Guehi, O'Reilly.

Midfield: Anderson, Enzo Fernandez, Cherki.

Attack: Semenyo, Ndiaye, Haaland.

City sit top of the Premier League with 15 points from 15, a perfect record. Liverpool are eighth on 9.


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