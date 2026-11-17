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Norway have qualified for the Nations League quarter-finals as runners-up in Group D. They came from 2-0 down to beat Denmark 3-2 on Tuesday. Erling Haaland and his team-mates join group winners Portugal in the quarter-finals.

Haaland came close to opening the scoring after just six minutes, but Denmark goalkeeper Mads Hermansen denied the Norwegian superstar. The opening goal came at the other end instead: Rasmus Højlund scored from a rebound for the home side.

Denmark soon went 2-0 up. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg headed home from close range to the delight of the Danish fans, leaving Norway with a much tougher task in Copenhagen.

Haaland headed in, only for the VAR to rule out the goal for a handball shortly before it. Norway's hope returned when Hermansen let Martin Ødegaard dispossess him, leaving Haaland to tap in.

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Norway pushed hard to erase the deficit after the break. Antonio Nusa played Haaland in, but the striker shot just wide.

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After his earlier blunder, Hermansen made a fine save to deny Kristoffer Ajer with a quarter of an hour left. Time was running out for Norway, who needed a win to extend their Nations League campaign.

Ødegaard scored from a rebound with seven minutes left, reviving Norway's hopes of reaching the quarter-finals. In the 96th minute, the VAR advised that Norway be awarded a penalty, and Haaland made it 3-2 at the death.

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Norway join group winners Portugal in the Nations League quarter-finals. The draw takes place this Friday.