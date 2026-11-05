Haaland after the thrilling win: this is what we expect from the Manchester City star

Erling Haaland has heaped praise on Manchester City team-mate Elliot Anderson after the Englishman's impressive display against Leipzig on Wednesday night in the Champions League, insisting the midfielder has made a superb start since joining the club last summer.

Haaland told TNT Sports about Anderson after the match: "He has been outstanding, it's a wonderful start to his career with Manchester City. Honestly, that's what you expect from him, to come straight in and put in a standout performance, but it's not easy, you need some time to adapt to everything. He has been impressive, and all the respect to him."

The Norwegian struck the winner against Leipzig and added: "The most important thing for me is to help the team achieve victories, and I managed to do that today, but I think we need to put in more effort."

He went on, according to UEFA's official website: "When we were ahead by a goal to nil, we had to press harder to try to score the second goal, and perhaps the third. That's what we have to do as a club, we need to work on improving this aspect."

City had sealed a thrilling 3-2 win over Leipzig in the fourth round of the Champions League league phase. Castello Lukeba put through his own net in the 37th minute to hand the visitors the lead, before Ridle Baku levelled for the hosts at the start of the second half.

Enzo Fernandez restored City's advantage in the 58th minute, only for Antonio Nusa to equalise for Leipzig three minutes later. Haaland then grabbed the winner in the 78th minute, latching onto a pass from Elliot Anderson.

The result took City up to 9 points from 4 matches and into seventh place in the league phase standings, boosting their hopes of a direct route to the round of 16, where the top eight teams advance straight through to the next round.