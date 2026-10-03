Guardiola returns to Manchester City with a bold decision

A few months after leaving Manchester City, Pep Guardiola is preparing to return to the Etihad Stadium, but this time from the sidelines, in a move that could carry a great deal of significance.

According to the French website "Foot Mercato", citing "The Express", Guardiola intends to watch Manchester City take on Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League at the Etihad Stadium on 14 October.

His return comes at a delicate time for his former club. City are grappling with the fallout from the financial breaches case, having recently been charged with 114 breaches of the Premier League's financial regulations.

City have lodged an official appeal, insisting the ruling contained "clear and fundamental errors" in law, principles and facts. Guardiola, according to reports, has chosen to stand alongside his former team and watch the match from the stands.

The clash against Paris Saint-Germain carries real weight for Guardiola. It marks his first return to the Etihad since leaving the club after nearly ten seasons at the helm.







