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Spaniard Pep Guardiola, the former Manchester City manager, has revealed why he never tried to sign Argentine Lionel Messi over the years.

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Pep Guardiola and Romario are close friends. The Catalan spent the past few days in Brazil and accepted the brilliant striker's invitation to appear on his controversial show (Romario TV), where he didn't hold back.

They covered plenty of ground: Lamine Yamal, the possibility of Guardiola taking the Italy job, Neymar, Lionel Messi and Carlo Ancelotti.

Guardiola's stance on Ancelotti

Romario's view of the current Brazil coach is no secret: he wants him gone. Guardiola sees it differently.

Asked about Ancelotti, Guardiola was emphatic: "This is extremely important. Sometimes, in this difficult game, you need time. It's not just about arriving here. Carlo, Pep, Jurgen (Klopp), Jose (Mourinho), anyone can come in and make a splash, and within two days the five-time world champions are world champions again. Sometimes you need more time."

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He continued: "The only question that needs to be asked is: do we want to give him time?"

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Romario insisted Brazil won't win. Guardiola kept up the defence, this time with a joke: "You don't get on with Carlo, do you?"

Romario hit back: "I'm not his friend. I'm Brazilian. I want to see my team win, and that isn't happening. I have nothing against Carlo, but this isn't good."

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Guardiola wasn't having it: "They want to win, they are five-time champions, but how many World Cups have Brazil played in? How many? They have lost more than they have won. It isn't easy. With the national team, time is limited. And he is adapting to that shorter rhythm."

And he stood firm: "But, sorry Romario, I will never question Carlo's abilities. That's impossible, because I know him. He is a leader in managing a team. They say he's number one. I have faced him: he is very intuitive and smart in his tactical decisions. He knows, like me: if you don't win, you don't stay."

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Why did he never try to sign Messi?

Guardiola never tried to prise Lionel Messi away from Barcelona, unlike with Neymar. The reason, he says, has nothing to do with sport or money. It comes down to Messi's emotional attachment to the club.

"I never called him. I'm a Barcelona fan, and I preferred that he stay there," the coach admitted. He also used the moment to highlight the talent of the players he has worked with throughout his career and the part they played in the successes achieved.

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He was full of praise for the Argentine's winning mentality, which he sees as one of the keys to Messi staying at the top of world football for so many years. Messi carried that competitive edge into training, where he couldn't bear to lose.

Guardiola and the Italy job

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Over a conversation lasting more than 40 minutes, Romario asked Guardiola about a possible offer to coach Italy.

The Catalan addressed it for the first time: "I spoke with them. This is the first time I've talked about this subject, but I feel embarrassed to turn down an offer from a country like Italy."

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He went on: "It is a great honour for me to be considered to coach Italy, but I felt I had to stop. If they had spoken to me years ago, I might have accepted. But at that time, alongside Paolo Maldini and Leonardo, I realised I had to stop. I needed more time for myself. I have been a coach for 18 years, playing every three days."