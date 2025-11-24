How to watch today’s Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Memphis Grizzlies are set to host the Denver Nuggets to open the highly anticipated NBA game on November 24, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

The Nuggets certainly have the offensive advantage, averaging 123.8 points per game as opposed to the Grizzlies' 112.1. Memphis dishes out 28.4 assists per game, compared to Denver's 29.1.

The Nuggets are pulling down 46.1 rebounds, while the Grizzlies are not far behind at 45.9. Memphis holds a little advantage, with 4.2 blocks per game as opposed to Denver's 3.9.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets: Date and tip-off time

The Memphis Grizzlies will square off against the Denver Nuggets in an exciting NBA game on November 24, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Date November 24, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue FedExForum Location Memphis, Tennessee

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Denver Nuggets live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Memphis Grizzlies team news

Zach Edey averages 9.3 rebounds per game, comprising 5.3 on defense and 4.0 on offense.

Santi Aldama averages 13.9 points per game and shoots 47.9% from the field, with 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Cedric Coward is shooting 46.8% overall while scoring 14.3 points, grabbing 6.0 rebounds, and dishing out 2.8 assists a game.

Memphis Grizzlies injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Jaren Jackson Jr. Ankle injury Day-to-Day PG, Ja Morant Calf injury Out

Denver Nuggets team news

Nikola Jokic is scoring 30.4 points per game, grabbing 13.0 rebounds, and shooting an incredible 62.8% from the field and 85.6% from the free-throw line.

Peyton Watson contributes 51.0% shooting, 8.7 points, 1.5 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Jamal Murray is shooting 47.3% from the field and averaging 22.8 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Denver Nuggets injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Julian Strawther Back injury Day-to-Day SG, Christian Braun Ankle injury Out

Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets head-to-head record

The Denver Nuggets have routinely outperformed the Memphis Grizzlies in their five prior head-to-head encounters. Denver has won four of those games, including their most recent victory of 117-109 and 122-110, demonstrating their ability to score well while maintaining late-game control.

Memphis was able to defeat the Nuggets 105-90, demonstrating its ability to slow them down when its defense executes well. However, Denver has also won several double-digit games, including 126-111 and 128-103.

This shows that the Nuggets' overall performance and firepower may once again cause separation. Memphis will need to put up a stronger defense and score consistently throughout each of the four quarters if it hopes to have a different result this time.

Date Results Apr 12, 2025 Nuggets 117-109 Grizzlies Nov 20, 2024 Nuggets 122-110 Grizzlies Nov 18, 2024 Grizzlies 105-90 Nuggets Apr 15, 2024 Nuggets 126-111 Grizzlies Mar 26, 2024 Nuggets 128-103 Grizzlies

