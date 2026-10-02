Greece vs Germany UEFA Nations League A preview: All you need to know

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 4 4 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Toumba Stadium

Greece vs Germany will kick off on 4 Oct 2026 at 12:45 EST and 18:45 GMT.

Greece aim to keep their perfect run going

Surprise package, Greece, have won two out of three of their Nations League matches so far, claiming successes over Serbia and Germany before a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands on Thursday. Arsenal winger Christos Tzolis has shone in the number 10 jersey for Ivan Jovanovic's men, scoring against Serbia and providing a constant threat down the left flank. Saidi-based veteran striker Giorgos Masouras scored and assisted against the Dutch.

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Klopp has made a slow start

Die Mannschaft are already playing catch-up in UEFA Nations League A with just a solitary win after three outings, although they did get that last time out against Serbia with goals from Bayern's Tom Bischof and Liverpool star Florian Wirtz in a much-changed Germany side.

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Team news & squads

Greece are managed by Ivan Jovanovic, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Jurgen Klopp takes charge of Germany, but the away squad's injury and suspension list has not been confirmed at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available ahead of the fixture.

Form

Greece come into this match in their best run of form in months, winning two and drawing none of their last five, with two defeats also on the record. Their two victories have arrived in the Nations League, beating Serbia 2-1 in Belgrade on September 24 before following it up with a 1-0 win over Germany three days later — results that have lifted them to the top of Group A. Before the Nations League began, Greece had gone winless across three friendlies, including a 1-0 loss to Italy and a 2-2 draw with Sweden, failing to score in two of those three games.

Germany's recent record makes for difficult reading: one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches. Their sole victory came against Ivory Coast at the World Cup, and they have since drawn with the Netherlands in the Nations League opener before losing to both Ecuador at the World Cup and Greece in Augsburg. The defeat in Greece was the first time in 14 internationals that Germany had failed to score, a damaging statistic for a side that had netted freely earlier in the summer.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 1-0 win for Greece in Augsburg on September 27, 2026, in the UEFA Nations League — a result that reversed the established pattern of this fixture. Before that, Germany had beaten Greece 2-1 in a June 2024 friendly and 4-2 at Euro 2012. Across the five meetings on record, Germany hold a clear advantage with three wins to Greece's one, with one further result going Greece's way in a 2001 World Cup qualifier played in Athens that finished 2-4 to Germany.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Greece GRE 3 2 1 0 5 3 +2 7 D W W 2 Netherlands NED 3 1 2 0 5 4 +1 5 D W D 3 Germany GER 3 1 1 1 3 2 +1 4 W L D 4 Serbia SER 3 0 0 3 2 6 -4 0 L L L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League Group A, Greece currently sit first while Germany are third — a reflection of the contrasting starts both sides have made to the competition.