Granit Xhaka criminally prosecuted in Switzerland and leaves the national team with immediate effect

Granit Xhaka will not be in action for Switzerland in the coming period, the Sunderland midfielder has told the German press agency DPA. He is being prosecuted in Switzerland over falsifying a COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

Swiss outlet Blick reported on Saturday that Xhaka is in trouble. They found he had obtained a false certificate from a doctor in Lucerne stating that he had been vaccinated against COVID-19, when he had not.

Earlier this month, authorities exposed the doctor and Xhaka's name then emerged during the wider investigation into the illegal trade in certificates.

The midfielder has admitted it and says he is fully cooperating with the investigation by the Swiss authorities. "It was a mistake by me. I had a great deal of distrust at the time. I regret it deeply," he said.

Xhaka will be questioned in Switzerland at the start of October and has therefore withdrawn from his country's next four Nations League matches. He could face a huge fine and even a suspended prison sentence cannot be ruled out.

During this international period, Switzerland will face North Macedonia, Scotland, Slovenia and then North Macedonia again.

At 33, Xhaka has won 152 caps for Switzerland and is also the captain of the national team. He currently plays for Sunderland, but spent the majority of his career under contract at Arsenal.