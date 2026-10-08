Granit Xhaka convicted by the Public Prosecution Service for using a false Covid certificate

Granit Xhaka announced on Thursday that the Public Prosecutor's Office in Lucerne has convicted him for using a false Covid certificate. The Switzerland captain was handed a suspended fine.

Last month, it emerged that Xhaka and Breel Embolo had also used a false vaccination certificate. Switzerland then dropped both from the squad for the most recent international break.

Xhaka said he "deeply distrusted the vaccine" and was dealing with "fear and uncertainty".

The court gave Xhaka a suspended sentence of 3,000 francs (€3,217) per day for 50 days. That amounts to a total of 150,000 francs, around €160,000, with a probation period of two years.

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"A few weeks ago I expressed my opinion here myself and said that I take responsibility for my decision," Xhaka wrote on Instagram on Thursday. "I stand by that."

"After I gave a full statement to the Public Prosecutor's Office, the public prosecutor has now made a decision."

"I was convicted in absentia for obtaining a false declaration and received a suspended fine of 50 daily rates of CHF 3,000, with a probation period of two years."

"That means the sentence will not be enforced as long as I do not commit any further offences during this period. I have already paid the legal costs."

"I accept the decision and take responsibility. Thank you for the many messages of support in recent weeks. They mean a lot to me," said the 34-year-old Sunderland midfielder.



