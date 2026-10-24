Anthony Gordon insists the mood inside the Barcelona dressing room remains positive despite the recent 4-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, and the forward says he's proud of the character his side showed during a difficult week.

Asked about the mood at Barça after the loss in Paris, Gordon told "ESPN": "The atmosphere is still the same. We've made a historic start to the season, and we're looking forward to continuing what we started."

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The England international added: "The defeat to Paris Saint-Germain was tough, because it was a very good match, and we competed throughout it for long periods. But I felt that they were able, physically, to maintain their level of performance for longer than us."

He continued: "That said, I think there are some circumstances that must be taken into account. They gave their players rest before facing us, while we went through an extremely difficult week, whether because of travel or matches, or some other things that people don't know about."

Gordon, the former Newcastle United star, went on: "I think the character we showed during that week was exceptional, and among the best you can see from a team. So I'm very proud of what we achieved during that week, and of our start to the season in general, and we're looking forward to continuing to work in the same way."

PSG handed Barcelona their first defeat across all competitions this season, ending a run of domestic and European wins.



