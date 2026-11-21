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The Spanish Football Federation's Technical Committee of Referees has appointed international referee Alejandro Hernández Hernández to take charge of the eagerly awaited clash between Barcelona and Villarreal, scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday, at the "Spotify Camp Nou" in La Liga.

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According to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Guillermo Cuadra Fernández will be on VAR duty for the match.

It'll be Hernández Hernández's first Barcelona game of the season. He has already refereed Villarreal this term, overseeing their 2-2 draw with Atlético Madrid at the "Riyadh Air Metropolitano" on 23 August in the second round of La Liga.

The Canarian official last took charge of Barcelona in the Clásico against Real Madrid at the "Spotify Camp Nou" in the 35th round of last season. The Catalans won 2-0 and officially sealed the La Liga title.

Remarkably, no team has played more Spanish top-flight matches under Hernández Hernández than Barcelona. He has refereed 42 of their games, and the Catalan side have won 26, drawn 12 and lost just four.

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Their last defeat under the Spanish referee came in the 2023-2024 season, when Girona beat them 4-2 at "Montilivi" on 4 May 2024.

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Villarreal's record with him is less emphatic. Hernández Hernández has taken charge of 30 of their top-flight matches, producing 13 wins, 10 draws and seven defeats.

Their most recent win under his watch came in last season's derby against Levante, a 5-1 rout at "La Cerámica" in the 34th round of the competition.

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Sunday's game will be the fifth time he has refereed Barcelona against Villarreal. The previous four produced three Barcelona wins and a draw.

The first was the first leg of the 2014-2015 Copa del Rey semi-final, which Barcelona won 3-1.

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Next came a La Liga draw at Villarreal's ground in the 2018-2019 season.

The last two meetings were both at "La Cerámica", and Barcelona won them 1-0 and 4-3, in the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 seasons respectively.