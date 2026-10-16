After Neuer's hair-raising, historic blunder against FC Augsburg, questions resurfaced over whether the veteran had passed his peak and Urbig should take on a bigger role sooner than planned. Pundits have also repeatedly questioned whether the prospective number one is ready to fill such big shoes. Former goalkeepers Jens Lehmann and Oliver Kahn recently voiced similar doubts on the Sky programme "Triple - der Hagedorn-Fussballtalk".

Asked about their comments at the press conference before Saturday's home game against RB Leipzig, Kompany offered a surprising assessment but declined to address the doubts about Urbig. "I can't assess every talk show. (…) We always have a plan and try to see it through. It's good for us that Jonas is part of this discussion. We created this situation ourselves," the Belgian said, adding: "We said that back when he came from Cologne in January two years ago."

Urbig's move from FC to Munich in early 2025 for a reported seven million euros had raised eyebrows. Why would a young, talented goalkeeper sit on Bayern Munich's bench when Neuer's era showed no sign of ending? The then 21-year-old had not even secured a regular place in Cologne's team.

Vincent Kompany and Bayern Munich anticipated the goalkeeper debate

"Nobody believed it was possible because he wasn't playing in Cologne and was the second goalkeeper," Kompany explained. But Bayern Munich had always believed Urbig would develop, the coach stressed: "Then we allowed the situation to develop step by step. We knew a year beforehand that this discussion would come. And that's a good thing." It was praise for Urbig. Bayern Munich, Kompany reiterated, had a "good arrangement" that "many would wish for".

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Neuer deserves credit too, Kompany made clear: "Manuel is a huge part of this story. It doesn't work without Manu, without his presence, leadership and performances during this period." The goalkeepers from different generations are taking turns this season. The 40-year-old remains the undisputed number one, though Urbig plays regularly.

Three times in the still-young season, Urbig has kept goal for the Munich side, most recently in Neuer's absence during the disappointing 3-3 draw against Viking Stavanger in the Champions League. He may play again on Saturday. Neuer is still struggling with his foot injury and had not returned to the training pitch by Thursday. "I don't want to take on the role of a doctor," Kompany said. "It's his foot, not his thigh or shoulder. It won't take that long. Whether it's tomorrow or next week, we'll see. First he needs to feel better and train when he can, then this phase will be over too."

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Will Manuel Neuer end his career in the summer?

In recent weeks and months, Neuer has indicated several times that he wants to end his career next summer. Kahn believes he could have avoided the current debate about him.

"I can't recommend anything to anyone now. Only the person themselves can decide that. Things like: when do I stop, when do I retire? You spare yourself certain situations. Taking part in the World Cup again, which, to put it mildly, was not a great success," Bayern Munich's former world-class goalkeeper said on the talk show, suggesting that Neuer might have been better off calling time on his career last summer. "When you reach 36, 37, 38, I experienced it myself, the body needs longer to recover. A mistake happens here and there. The mental side, constantly operating at 100 per cent. At some point you can't manage it any more, even if you want to. Then you become the subject of debate. And this debate, which has now arisen in the current situation, is something you can spare yourself."

Kann also warned Neuer that he might have missed the right time to leave: "At some point you have to decide for yourself: what is more important to me now? To continue pursuing my passion for as long as possible, which I can also understand. Or to step away while people are still saying he could go on for another two or three years. And eventually, and I can slowly see this coming now, it is no longer his own decision, but the decision of others. And you don't need that in such a great career."