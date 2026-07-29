Golden opportunity beckons for PSV: sought-after winger turns down millions from Saudi Arabia

PSV have a serious chance of signing Giorgi Tsitaishvili, according to Italian transfer journalist Rudy Galetti. The 25-year-old winger is a free agent after leaving Dinamo Kiev.

Right now, head coach Peter Bosz has plenty of options out wide. Ruben van Bommel and Couhaib Driouech give him two left wingers, while Dennis Man and Esmir Bajraktarevic can operate on the right. Ivan Perisic can also play on either flank.

Still, PSV are considering another addition. That could be linked to Van Bommel's return from injury or Perisic's possible exit. The 37-year-old Croat has made no secret of his desire to return to his old love Inter.

Tsitaishvili can play on both the left and right. The Georgia international is known for his pace, dribbling and direct style, and he likes taking on his opponent one-on-one. His ability with both feet also allows him to operate on either side of the pitch.

Although he came through the ranks at Dinamo Kiev, the 25-year-old forward has spent recent years out on loan at various clubs. Last season he made 35 appearances for FC Metz, scoring 3 times and providing 2 assists. His contract expired this summer, so Tsitaishvili is available on a free transfer.

That is something PSV want to use smartly. Galetti says the Eindhoven club, along with Freiburg, are in the strongest position. Tsitaishvili has not yet made a decision.

One thing is clear: he will not be moving to Saudi Arabia. The attacker had a very lucrative offer from Al Taawoun on the table, but turned down the millions from the Middle East. He is determined to remain active in Europe.