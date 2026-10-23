Karl shows too much of "his glamorous lifestyle and his private life with his influencer girlfriend Zoe Käppele" on social media, according to the report.

Less Instagram, more presence and better performances on the pitch: that is reportedly the message to Karl from Munich's officials. They are said to be urging him to follow the example of Tom Bischof, who is three years older. Bischof's partner is also exceptionally active on social media, but he consistently keeps their relationship out of the public eye.

Following his muscle bundle tear in the summer, Karl is still searching for the rhythm he had last season. His return on the pitch has been modest in recent weeks, with just two goal involvements from his three starts so far.

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"I'm not worried": Vincent Kompany backs Lennart Karl

Despite Karl's current dip, coach Vincent Kompany backed him. "He hasn't really shown the level of performance he did last season yet, but that's okay too. He knows that I also expect that to happen sometimes. He's still young and has had a few physical problems. He'll come back. I'm not worried," said the Belgian.

Next matches SCF Bundesliga 12:30 FCB

Karl could repay that faith as soon as next Sunday. After the gruelling 2-2 draw against Arsenal in the Champions League, Kompany is likely to rotate for the away match against SC Freiburg. Bayern Munich also have high-profile absences to contend with in attack: both Jamal Musiala and Luis Diaz are unavailable through injury.