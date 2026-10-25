Gio's warning! Feyenoord boss insists champions PSV are still the team to beat

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Feyenoord head coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst insisted that reigning champions PSV remain the favourites ahead of their crucial Eredivisie showdown. Van Bronckhorst also addressed dressing room harmony and his long-standing relationship with opposing boss Peter Bosz.

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Feyenoord travel to Eindhoven aiming to extend lead

Eredivisie leaders Feyenoord head to the Philips Stadium on Sunday looking to extend their advantage over reigning champions PSV to seven points. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side arrive in strong domestic form despite suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Real Betis in European action.

The Rotterdam club welcomes back midfielder Jakub Moder, who has recovered from a long-term knee injury.

Van Bronckhorst also confirmed that a recent training ground dispute between Anis Hadj Moussa and Sem Steijn has been fully resolved.

Van Bronckhorst labels PSV favourites despite absentees

According NOS, Despite PSV dealing with several long-term injuries to key players like Jerdy Schouten, Van Bronckhorst maintained that the Eindhoven club possesses immense depth. "I think PSV is a very strong team at the moment and they are having some problems with players who are unavailable, but you are talking about a team that has been champions for three years in a row," Van Bronckhorst stated.

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When a journalist suggested a draw would satisfy Feyenoord, the coach sparked laughter in the press room: "And who are you rooting for?"

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"We want to go all out for the win in every match, and we will do so from minute one," he added.

Manager reflects on history and relationship with Peter Bosz

Van Bronckhorst shared fond memories of his early playing days alongside Peter Bosz at Feyenoord during the 1990s. "Peter was always very positive towards me; of course, he saw my talent. Even back then, he saw that my career could turn out quite well," Van Bronckhorst recalled.

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The Feyenoord boss also praised Bosz's managerial achievements at top clubs across Europe. "Peter has had a great career; he has also coached very big clubs abroad. He is a coach we as Dutch coaches can be proud of."

Title implications set the tone for Eredivisie

Sunday's high-profile fixture will dictate the momentum of the Dutch title race as Feyenoord look to assert their dominance.

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Whether Feyenoord can maintain their flawless away form or if PSV will close the gap to a single point will be decided in Eindhoven.

Both managers enter the tactical battle with full confidence in their respective squads.