Greek coach Georgios Donis, the head of the Saudi national team, appears to be living a contradiction between what he says in front of the media and what he delivers on the ground. He insists in decisive statements that he holds full authority. Yet the technical decisions he makes in matches tell a different story, and the question marks keep growing over his character and his ability to impose his convictions away from public pressure.

Saudi Arabia are going through a difficult phase that demands a change of course and a restoration of confidence, after results and performances slipped recently. That decline made fans pin their hopes on Donis, who took charge a few months ago, hoping he would guide the team back to the right path and hand it a clear technical identity to match the scale of the talent in Saudi football.

False promises

From the moment he took over, the Greek coach spoke confidently about his ability to bring attacking football back to the national team, insisting Saudi Arabia possess plenty of talents capable of delivering standout levels. Those promises quickly collided with a different reality. Saudi Arabia looked pale at the World Cup, and the confidence that had accompanied the start of his tenure turned into questions about whether he could implement his ideas at all.

The World Cup results only sharpened the criticism. Saudi Arabia lost to Spain by four goals to nil, drew with Cape Verde without goals, and managed just a single strike against Uruguay. The problem ran deeper than the numbers, spreading to the limited attacking output and the absence of effectiveness, which reopened the file on the coach's selections and his way of managing matches.

Read also: 6 changes adorn Saudi Arabia's expected line-up against Oman

Donis responded to these failures with statements about a drop in the game time some players were getting at their clubs, pointing out that the talents were no longer what they had once been.

And so the question arises. Have the coach's convictions about his players' abilities changed after the World Cup, or did those matches simply expose a gap between the promises he made at the start and the reality he faced when the real tests began?

Donis's decisions between technical convictions and public pressure

What stirs the controversy around Donis is not only the results, but the way he handles the criticism and the pressure surrounding him. He constantly insists that he is the first and last decision-maker, that he holds full authority. Yet at times he looks as though he is rethinking his choices in response to what goes on in the stands and on social media, which raises questions about how firmly he sticks to his technical beliefs.

During the World Cup, some of his selection decisions, including those concerning Salem Al-Dawsari, stirred wide controversy among fans who felt certain choices did not match the abilities of the players available.

As the criticism mounted, the coach seemed to struggle to separate his technical vision from what the public wanted, despite his repeated insistence that his decisions stemmed from his own reading of the team's needs.

The scene returned with the start of the Gulf Cup. Donis drew criticism after the opening match against Kuwait, even though Saudi Arabia collected the three points. A single-goal win was not enough to convince a section of the support, who wanted a more convincing display, especially given the need to restore the attacking identity the coach had promised from the outset.

Before the eagerly awaited clash with Oman, eyes are turning to the possible changes in the starting line-up, which could reach six according to circulating predictions.

Tactical tweaks are a natural part of football, but their timing and scale open the door to questions once more. Do these decisions come from an objective technical review of the players' performance, or do they reflect the sting of the criticism that followed the Kuwait match?

The issue here is not that the coach reacts to criticism or changes his line-up from one match to the next. Those fall well within his authority. The issue is the image he presents of himself as the owner of a clear project and an independent decision-maker, while some of his moves look as though they lack the steadfastness expected of a coach leading a national team of Saudi Arabia's stature through a delicate phase.

Saudi Arabia do not need a coach content with strong statements or spats with the fans. They need a technical leadership with a clear vision, one that owns its decisions and handles pressure without losing its balance.

As for Donis, he will have to prove that the line-up changes flow from genuine technical convictions, and that his promises to restore attacking football are more than words. They need to become a project that shows up on the pitch.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums