Gianni Infantino has called senior FIFA officials in for crisis talks in Morocco. According to The Times, the heavily criticised FIFA president is trying to restore calm within world football's governing body during the meeting in Rabat. Resistance to his policy is growing not only outside FIFA, but inside the organisation too.

At the heart of the crisis is Infantino's now-withdrawn plan to launch a new commercial venture with FIFA Forward Enterprise. It would have housed, among other things, the commercial rights around the World Cup and the Club World Cup, with a share then available to sell to private investors. The proposal met huge resistance and even prompted threats of boycotts. Backing within FIFA also proved limited, The Times reports.

Adding to that is a serious accusation from Jordan. Prince Ali bin al-Hussein, chairman of the Jordan Football Association and a former candidate for the FIFA presidency, has accused the FIFA leadership of 'blackmail'. According to him, during the World Cup it was suggested that support for Infantino's re-election could help solve various problems the Jordanian association had raised with FIFA.

"For months, FIFA have refused to help us with these and other matters," Ali said. During the World Cup, he says he was then told verbally that expressing support for Infantino "would go a long way" towards accommodating the Jordanian association. "We did not support him before and we certainly will not do so now. This whole situation amounts to blackmail and we refuse to give in to it."

Among other things, Jordan had asked FIFA for help because of problems with American visas for supporters, tax issues around World Cup participation and prize money from the 2025 FIFA Arab Cup that has still not been paid out. The accusations from Jordan are piling pressure on Infantino at a time when his position is already under strain because of the failure of his investment plan.

Arsène Wenger has now also publicly distanced himself from the course of events. The former Arsenal manager is a senior FIFA official as Chief of Global Football Development, but says he knew nothing about the controversial plan. "I was not involved in this strategic plan and heard about it for the first time through media reports." Wenger said the withdrawal of the plans was "absolutely necessary". FIFA secretary general Mattias Grafström has also voiced internal criticism of the recent events.