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TOPSHOT-FBL-RIYADH-CUPAFP
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

Gerrard compares him to Cristiano and Messi: striking testimony for Yamal

Al Ahli vs Al Nassr FC
Al Ahli
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
Inter Miami CF vs Columbus Crew
Inter Miami CF
Columbus Crew
Major League Soccer
Barcelona vs Villarreal
Barcelona
Villarreal
LaLiga
L. Yamal
C. Ronaldo
L. Messi
S. Gerrard
Saudi Arabia
US
Spain
Portugal
Argentina
England

"I played against Messi when I was young."

Steven Gerrard, the former Liverpool legend, has drawn a striking comparison between Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal and two of the game's greats: Cristiano Ronaldo, star of Saudi side Al-Nassr, and Lionel Messi, star of American club Inter Miami.

In Gerrard's eyes, Yamal is already further along than Messi and Ronaldo were at the same age, such has been the teenager's remarkable rise.

The former Liverpool captain delivered his verdict on "The Overlap Daily", where he said: "He is more advanced than Ronaldo was at nineteen. I played against Messi when I was young, and Lamine is perhaps more advanced than he was too."

Keep developing, Gerrard reckons, and Yamal can reach their level.

There's a catch, though. Gerrard warned that holding on to his hunger and matching the consistency of both legends will be the biggest test the youngster faces.

 

 

 

 

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