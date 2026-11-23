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Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has hit out at Mauricio Pochettino, Manchester United's new manager, after his side's heavy 4-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday in the Premier League, warning that the manager's decisions could lead to a clash with one of the team's leading players.

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Manchester United's hopes of a strong start under their new manager evaporated within minutes. Liverpool seized control and were two goals up inside the first quarter of an hour, feeding off the visitors' disarray after Leny Yoro's eighth-minute red card.

Down to 10 men, United never got back into it. The hosts made their extra man count and kept threatening the goal. Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz then added two more in the second half to seal a comprehensive 4-0 win for Liverpool.

The red card helped stretch the margin, but United's display raised plenty of questions from the first whistle, particularly over Pochettino's selection. This was his first major test against their traditional rivals, and his decisions at the back drew heavy criticism.

The most controversial call? Leaving Harry Maguire out of the starting line-up and turning to Matthijs de Ligt instead, even though the Dutch defender is still working his way back from a long injury absence. That choice had raised eyebrows before kick-off.

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The criticism grew when De Ligt played a part in the incident that led to Yoro's dismissal, piling more pressure on Pochettino over his defensive choices. It didn't help that Maguire impressed off the bench, handling Liverpool's attacks despite the difficult circumstances in which he entered the match.

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Gerrard went further than questioning the line-up. He felt that leaving out Maguire for a game of this magnitude showed a degree of disrespect towards the English defender, insisting his experience made him the best choice to lead United's defence in one of the most important games of the season.

Speaking on "The Overlap", Gerrard said: "I think he got it wrong. I think he got the back line wrong, leaving out a key player in a game of this size. It's the biggest game in the country, and all eyes around the world are on it."

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He added, as reported by English newspaper "Metro": "Does it make sense to play someone who hasn't played since last November? You can understand a manager wanting to come in, put his stamp on things and change some of what was happening before, but Harry Maguire is the best defender they have right now, and he should have started."

The former Liverpool captain kept going: "Forget the young players who maybe aren't ready at the moment. Matthijs de Ligt has been out for a long time, and Harry Maguire is their best defender right now. He made a clear difference when he came on and was one of the players giving everything."

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He pointed to one moment after Maguire came on: an important tackle in the 38th or 39th minute that stopped a certain Liverpool goal. Maguire isn't a perfect player and his performances aren't free of mistakes, Gerrard noted, but he's a fighter who never gives up.

Having watched plenty of United games this season, Gerrard sees Maguire as a player who spares no effort in trying to help the team, adding: "He's the type who rolls his sleeves up and tries. It's true he wasn't perfect, but not playing him and playing De Ligt instead, I saw that as a kind of disrespect."

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While the criticism of Pochettino's choices continues, United face another challenge. The defeat at Anfield exposed the scale of their problems at the back, and signing new defenders has become one of the key issues awaiting the club's hierarchy in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Gerrard believes United can't wait until the end of the season to fix their defensive problems. He urged the club to act in the January window and bring in defenders with the quality and experience to compete at the highest level, warning that waiting until the summer could make things even harder.

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Gerrard said: "It's just about who is available and who wants to sell and let good players go at the moment, so they're going to have to pay big money." He was pointing to the difficulty of landing top defenders mid-season, when clubs won't readily part with their key players.

He added: "There will be a price for that, because if United want to sign players, they need world-class defenders in January. Waiting until the summer might be too late, so they need world-class defenders."

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Gerrard finished by stressing the size of the task facing the Manchester United hierarchy, asking which club would let its top defenders leave in January. Only huge financial offers would get such deals done, he said. That's a real test for the board if they want to fix the defensive flaws quickly.