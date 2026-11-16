Germany v Netherlands LIVE, confirmed line-ups: Malen v Havertz, Koopmeiners and Lang on the bench

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Follow Germany v Netherlands live, the match that concludes Group 2 of Nations League A

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Group 2 of Nations League A remains wide open, and Germany and Netherlands face a decisive night. Their match at Berlin's Olympiastadion could determine which two teams qualify for the quarter-finals and who might enter the relegation play-offs, depending on Greece's result.

Germany sit second, level on points with Greece but behind on head-to-head results. A win over Netherlands could even take them top, provided Greece do not beat bottom side Serbia. If the teams finish level on points, the head-to-head mini-league would condemn Greece, who lost 7-0 to Netherlands in the return fixture.

Germany v Netherlands: confirmed line-ups and match details

Germany v Netherlands



Scorers: -



Germany (4-2-3-1): Ter Stegen, Treu, Schlotterbeck, Tah, Brown, Kimmich, Pavlović, Gruda, Wirtz, Scherhant, Havertz.



Netherlands (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen, J. Timber, Van de Ven, Van Hecke, Dumfries, Veerman, Reijnders, Timber, Gakpo, Malen, Summerville



Referee: Nyberg (SWE)

Booked: -

Sent off: -





Goals and key moments

0' Kick-off at the Westfalenstadion in Berlin at 8.45pm

CLICK HERE FOR INFORMATION, STATISTICS AND MINUTE-BY-MINUTE COMMENTARY



