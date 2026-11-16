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Malen Netherlands Getty Images
Emanuele Tramacere
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Germany v Netherlands LIVE, confirmed line-ups: Malen v Havertz, Koopmeiners and Lang on the bench

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Follow Germany v Netherlands live, the match that concludes Group 2 of Nations League A

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Group 2 of Nations League A remains wide open, and Germany and Netherlands face a decisive night. Their match at Berlin's Olympiastadion could determine which two teams qualify for the quarter-finals and who might enter the relegation play-offs, depending on Greece's result.

Germany sit second, level on points with Greece but behind on head-to-head results. A win over Netherlands could even take them top, provided Greece do not beat bottom side Serbia. If the teams finish level on points, the head-to-head mini-league would condemn Greece, who lost 7-0 to Netherlands in the return fixture.

Germany v Netherlands: confirmed line-ups and match details
Germany v Netherlands

Scorers: -

Germany (4-2-3-1): Ter Stegen, Treu, Schlotterbeck, Tah, Brown, Kimmich, Pavlović, Gruda, Wirtz, Scherhant, Havertz.

Netherlands (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen, J. Timber, Van de Ven, Van Hecke, Dumfries, Veerman, Reijnders, Timber, Gakpo, Malen, Summerville

Referee: Nyberg (SWE)
Booked: -
Sent off: -


Goals and key moments
0' Kick-off at the Westfalenstadion in Berlin at 8.45pm
CLICK HERE FOR INFORMATION, STATISTICS AND MINUTE-BY-MINUTE COMMENTARY

Written byEmanuele Tramacere

Footballco

Appassionato di sport a qualsiasi livello, il mio mondo parla in particolar modo di Calcio, Basket e... Tchoukball (esiste davvero credetemi e mi ha permesso di girare il mondo). Di me esistono foto con una palla in mano o fra i piedi fin dal 1987. Risultatista e antagonista della costruzione dal basso, sono convinto che passione e dibattito (scritto o parlato in radio o in tv) siano il sale di questo mondo. A Calciomercato.com dal 2012, cerco i giovani talenti italiani con la rubrica Mondo Azzurro, seguo la politica del calcio e sono appassionato di tematiche economiche.
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