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Follow Germany v Netherlands live as the match concludes Nations League League A Group 2

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Everything is still to play for in Nations League League A Group 2 as Germany and the Netherlands meet with plenty at stake. Their match at Berlin's Olympiastadion could decide which two teams reach the quarter-finals and which side faces the relegation play-offs, depending on Greece's result.

Germany sit second, level on points with Greece but behind them on head-to-head results. A win over the Netherlands could even take Germany top, provided Greece do not beat bottom side Serbia. If the teams finish level on points, the head-to-head standings would condemn Greece, who lost 7-0 to the Netherlands in the return fixture.

GERMANY v NETHERLANDS: MATCH DETAILS



Germany v Netherlands 1-0



Scorer: 41' Scherhant (G)



GERMANY (4-2-3-1): Ter Stegen, Treu, Schlotterbeck, Tah, Brown, Kimmich, Pavlović, Gruda, Wirtz, Scherhant, Havertz.



NETHERLANDS (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen, J. Timber, Van de Ven, Van Hecke, Dumfries, Veerman, Reijnders, Timber, Gakpo, Malen, Summerville



Referee: Nyberg (SWE)

Booked: -

Sent off: -





GOALS AND KEY MOMENTS



47' CHANCE - Scherhant goes close again. A fortunate deflection sends the ball to him in the box, and he fires a fierce shot just over the crossbar.



41' GOAL - Gruda again starts the German move amid Dutch protests. The ball reaches Kimmich, who plays it left to Scherhant. The Freiburg winger controls it, takes on his marker and curls a right-footed shot into the far corner past Verbruggen. It's a goal worthy of the highlights reel and his first for the national team.



32' POST - Germany attack down the right again, and Gruda's cross finds Scherhant at the far post. He controls it with his first touch and immediately shoots across goal, hitting the base of the post with Verbruggen beaten.



26' CHANCE - The Netherlands break on the counter-attack for the first time. Gakpo drives down the left and reaches the byline inside the box before sending a fierce cross towards the far post. Malen tries to get his body to it but cannot direct it towards goal.



23' CHANCE Kimmich's free-kick from the right catches the entire Dutch defence by surprise. Kai Havertz times his run well and heads towards goal, but Verbruggen is ready and makes the save.



1' Kimmich risks a yellow card straight away. Malen races forward, and the German captain fouls him to stop the counter-attack. The referee threatens to show a card but does not produce it





0' Kick-off at the Westfalenstadion in Berlin at 20:45



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