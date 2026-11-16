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Jurgen Klopp’s Germany thrash Xavi’s Netherlands 5-0, a five-goal rout that sends them through as group winners and inflicts the Netherlands’ worst-ever defeat in a competitive match.

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In Germany v Netherlands, the final match of League A Group 2, anything could happen in the standings, with Greece watching closely. Nobody expected a 5-0 rout. Jurgen Klopp’s Germans tore Xavi’s Oranje apart at Berlin’s Olympiastadion, and even the scoreline scarcely reflects their dominance.

Germany took control from the opening exchanges and did as they pleased against the Dutch defence. Gruda, the best player on the pitch, and Scherhant provided the pace and played well above the collective level. After Germany had wasted at least four other goalscoring chances, the Freiburg winger broke the deadlock late in the first half with a powerful, curling right-footed shot from the edge of the area that gave Verbruggen no chance.

After the break, the Netherlands’ worst display of this Nations League became their worst-ever defeat in a competitive match. Another stunning goal from Wirtz set Germany’s rout in motion. Schlotterbek scored with a diving header from Gruda’s first assist, Wirtz struck again after Gruda’s second assist from the wing, and Gruda himself completed the 5-0 rout after Scherhant had hit the woodwork for the second time that evening.

Germany join the already-qualified Netherlands as the two teams advancing directly to the Nations League quarter-finals. The rout also takes Klopp’s side above them into first place on goal difference, putting Germany in line for a potentially more favourable draw.

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Germany v Netherlands: match details



Germany 5-0 Netherlands



Scorers: 41' Scherhant (G), 60' Wirtz (G), 65' Schlotterbeck (G), 71' Wirtz (G), 77' Gruda (G)



Germany (4-2-3-1): Ter Stegen, Treu (75' Jeltsch), Schlotterbeck, Tah, Brown (65' Mittelstadt), Kimmich, Pavlović, Gruda, Wirtz (75' Bischof), Scherhant, Havertz (65' Ebnoutalib).



Netherlands (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen, J. Timber (71' Maatsen), Van de Ven, Van Hecke, Dumfries, Veerman, Reijnders, Timber (63' Kluivert), Gakpo, Malen (71' Meerdink), Summerville



Referee: Nyberg (SWE)

Booked: Meerdink

Sent off: -





Goals and key moments



77' POST, THEN GOAL - Gruda reaches the byline again and sends a low cross to Scherhant at the far post. Scherhant cuts back onto his right foot and drives a shot towards the near post. Verbruggen gets a touch, and the ball strikes the upright. It falls to Gruda in the centre of the area, where he shoots to make it 5-0.



71' GOAL - Gruda runs riot on the right as things go from bad to worse for the Netherlands. The Leipzig winger reaches the byline and pulls the ball back for Wirtz, who blasts it into the net from the six-yard box.



65' GOAL - Germany stretch their lead as Schlotterbeck scores with a diving header from a cross by the rampant Gruda.



60' GOAL - Another superb shot from distance flies into the far corner. This time Wirtz beats Verbruggen with his left foot.



47' CHANCE - Scherhant threatens again. A fortunate deflection sends the ball to him in the area, and he fires just over the crossbar.



41' GOAL - Gruda starts another German attack amid Dutch protests. The ball reaches Kimmich, who moves it left to Scherhant. The Freiburg winger controls it, takes on his marker and curls a right-footed shot towards the far post, beating Verbruggen. It is his first goal for the national team.



32' POST - Germany drive down the right again, and Gruda’s cross finds Scherhant at the far post. He controls it with his first touch and shoots across goal, hitting the base of the post with Verbruggen beaten.



26' CHANCE - The Netherlands launch their first counter-attack. Gakpo powers down the left and reaches the byline inside the area, driving a firm cross towards the far post. Malen tries to get his body on it but cannot direct it towards goal.



23' CHANCE Kimmich’s free-kick from the right catches the entire Dutch defence out. Kai Havertz times his run well and heads towards goal, but Verbruggen is ready to save.



1' Kimmich risks a yellow card straight away. Malen breaks forward, and the German captain fouls him to stop the counter-attack. The referee threatens to show a card but keeps it in his pocket





0' Kick-off at the Westfalenstadion in Berlin at 20:45



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