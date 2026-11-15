Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
UEFA Nations League A
team-logoGermany
Olympiastadion
team-logoNetherlands
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
Celine Abrahams
Assisted by

Germany vs Netherlands UEFA Nations League preview: Die Mannschaft face must-win showdown against flying Oranje

Germany vs Netherlands
UEFA Nations League A
TV Guide & Streaming
Germany
Netherlands

Powered by an extraordinary 7–0 demolition of Greece in Amsterdam, Xavi’s undefeated Oranje travel to Berlin needing just a point to clinch top spot, while Jürgen Klopp’s Die Mannschaft must produce a decisive home triumph to snatch quarter-final qualification.

Germany vs Netherlands: Match details

crest
UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 6
Olympiastadion

Klopp vs Xavi part two decides League A2 crown

Germany Training SessionGetty Images

Germany host the Netherlands at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Monday, November 16, in a match that will go a long way to deciding who advances from UEFA Nations League Group A2 to the quarterfinals in March 2027.

Jurgen Klopp's side enter the fixture third in the group and need a result to keep their qualification hopes alive. Klopp has made no secret of his ambitions, stating his goal is to build a Germany side that no opponent wants to face, and he has described the Berlin fixture as a "final" in terms of what it means for the campaign.

Netherlands v Greece - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A2 MD5Getty Images

The Netherlands arrive in the German capital as group leaders, level on points with Greece going into the final round of matches. Xavi Hernandez's squad has shown attacking quality throughout the group stage but has conceded five goals in four matches, a defensive record that goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen has publicly acknowledged needs addressing.

Frenkie de Jong's return from injury gives Xavi a significant midfield option. De Jong has spoken openly about the possibility of partnering Joey Veerman in central midfield, insisting that quality players are always capable of coexisting. Justin Kluivert is also back in the squad after Xavi conducted thorough background checks, including conversations with the Bournemouth forward's former coaches, before sanctioning the recall.

For Germany, Niclas Fullkrug comes into the squad on the back of nine Bundesliga goals for Werder Bremen and is expected to offer a physical focal point in attack. Marc-Andre ter Stegen, finally established as Germany's first-choice goalkeeper under Klopp, provides experience and authority between the posts.

A draw could be enough for the Netherlands depending on results elsewhere, but Germany require a win. Both teams have reason to approach this with urgency, and the stakes in Berlin are clear.

Team news & squads

Germany vs Netherlands Probable lineups

Manager

  • J. Klopp

Form

GER

GER - Form

NED
D1-1
GRE
L0-1
SER
W2-0
GRE
D0-0
SER
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
NED

NED - Form

GER
D1-1
SER
W1-2
GRE
D2-2
SER
W2-1
GRE
W7-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

GermanyDrawNetherlands
2
3
0
UEFA Nations League A
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
1
Germany badge
Germany
GER
1
FT
UEFA Nations League A
Germany badge
Germany
GER
1
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
0
FT
UEFA Nations League A
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
2
Germany badge
Germany
GER
2
FT
Friendlies
Germany badge
Germany
GER
2
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
1
FT
Friendlies
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
1
Germany badge
Germany
GER
1
FT
7Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored4/5

Standings

Grp. 2

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
NetherlandsNetherlandsNED
5320145+911
W
W
D
W
D
2
GreeceGreeceGRE
5221510-58
L
D
D
W
W
3
GermanyGermanyGER
522163+38
W
D
W
L
D
4
SerbiaSerbiaSER
5005411-70
L
L
L
L
L
Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google