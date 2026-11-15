Germany vs Netherlands UEFA Nations League preview: Die Mannschaft face must-win showdown against flying Oranje

Germany vs Netherlands: Match details

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 6 16 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Olympiastadion

Klopp vs Xavi part two decides League A2 crown

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Germany host the Netherlands at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Monday, November 16, in a match that will go a long way to deciding who advances from UEFA Nations League Group A2 to the quarterfinals in March 2027.

Jurgen Klopp's side enter the fixture third in the group and need a result to keep their qualification hopes alive. Klopp has made no secret of his ambitions, stating his goal is to build a Germany side that no opponent wants to face, and he has described the Berlin fixture as a "final" in terms of what it means for the campaign.

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The Netherlands arrive in the German capital as group leaders, level on points with Greece going into the final round of matches. Xavi Hernandez's squad has shown attacking quality throughout the group stage but has conceded five goals in four matches, a defensive record that goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen has publicly acknowledged needs addressing.

Frenkie de Jong's return from injury gives Xavi a significant midfield option. De Jong has spoken openly about the possibility of partnering Joey Veerman in central midfield, insisting that quality players are always capable of coexisting. Justin Kluivert is also back in the squad after Xavi conducted thorough background checks, including conversations with the Bournemouth forward's former coaches, before sanctioning the recall.

For Germany, Niclas Fullkrug comes into the squad on the back of nine Bundesliga goals for Werder Bremen and is expected to offer a physical focal point in attack. Marc-Andre ter Stegen, finally established as Germany's first-choice goalkeeper under Klopp, provides experience and authority between the posts.

A draw could be enough for the Netherlands depending on results elsewhere, but Germany require a win. Both teams have reason to approach this with urgency, and the stakes in Berlin are clear.

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