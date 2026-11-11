Matthias Sammer has cast doubt on Jürgen Klopp's ability to stamp his ideas on the German national team as quickly as he did at club level. The former Germany star believes international management brings a different set of challenges, ones that could delay the emergence of Klopp's anticipated imprint.

Speaking to "Sky", Sammer, who lifted the European Championship trophy in 1996, discussed the scale of Klopp's task during the current international break. It is his second camp since taking charge of Germany.

Germany play two UEFA Nations League matches during this window. They travel to face Serbia on Friday 13 November, then host the Netherlands in Berlin on Monday 16 November.

Klopp's greatest strengths, Sammer argued, lie in the daily grind at clubs and in moulding players to his tactical style, luxuries he simply does not enjoy with a national side. "I think the matter is extremely difficult for him at the moment, because his great strength lies in daily work and developing players in the way he wants to play, but he does not have this time now," he said.

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"He is not yet able to transmit his full strength as a national team coach, compared to his stints with clubs," he added.

Patience, Sammer concluded, is the only option. "I cannot expect much at the current time, as the direct impact that Jürgen always left when he was a club coach is not yet possible, and therefore I think the matter will take some time," he said.

As for September's results, Sammer saw nothing surprising in them. Klopp beat Serbia, lost to Greece in Augsburg, and drew twice, with the Netherlands and against Greece in Thessaloniki.

Both Klopp and the German federation want better than that September return from the two upcoming matches. The coach is working with a 24-man squad this time, having handled an expanded list of 44 players during the previous exceptional camp.

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