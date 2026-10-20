The Bundesliga has roared into life, but Lothar Matthaus isn't convinced Borussia Dortmund can break Bayern Munich's grip on the title. The German legend points to the gulf between the two sides in player quality, squad depth and financial muscle.

His verdict didn't stop at the title race. Matthaus also prised open the file on Germany's centre-forward crisis, firing off a message to Jurgen Klopp: rethink the attacking options, and don't write off Niclas Fullkrug just because of his age.

Speaking at an event organised by one of the Bundesliga's sponsors, the legendary figure tackled the biggest talking points in the German game.

Tight as the opening rounds have been, Matthaus expects Bayern to impose their usual superiority and pull clear early, settling the title long before the run-in.

Matthaus, 65, said: "The title race is still exciting, with four teams competing at the top separated by just a single point, something we have not seen for a long time."

He added: "I hope the competition continues until the final stages and that the title is not settled six weeks before the end of the season. But things are likely to go differently, with Bayern Munich pulling clear at the top early on, as that is the usual scenario."

Behind those words lies doubt that anyone can stay with Bayern across a full campaign, whatever the early signs suggest.

Individual differences give Bayern an edge over Dortmund

On Dortmund's chances, Matthaus flagged early trouble. The difference in player quality and the options open to each coach, he argued, hand the Bavarians a clear edge. He said: "Dortmund are going through a small crisis for the first time, after dropping points again. But the most important thing is the way in which they lost those points."

Bayern's individual class, he explained, is the biggest factor tipping the balance. "Bayern Munich have better players on an individual level, and this can be clearly seen through the goal difference. I think Dortmund are capable of beating Bayern in a single match, but it will not be easy, especially when the two teams meet in Munich."

One-off wins are one thing. A season is another, and Matthaus believes it demands a more complete group, something the yellow and blacks lack next to their rivals. He added: "If Bayern were not in the Bundesliga, Dortmund would always be the most prominent candidate. The team has a good group, but it does not have the same quality in the starting line-up or in the depth of the squad."

The gap runs deeper than the first eleven. It shows in how each side copes with injuries and absences. Bayern can call on internationals to keep standards high, while Dortmund's options look thinner.

Money, in Matthaus's view, sits at the heart of it. "This is the difference between the two clubs. The individual quality of Bayern's players is simply higher. This can be seen through the market value of the players and the club's revenues, as the financial resources are different."

He was still quick to credit Dortmund's recent work, adding: "I think Dortmund have done very good work over the past two years, especially under the leadership of Niko Kovac."

Matthaus calls on Klopp to reconsider his stance on Fullkrug

From club to country, Matthaus turned to Germany's centre-forward problem. The side needs an out-and-out striker with the experience and nerve to take chances, he argued, not young talent alone.

That's where Fullkrug comes in. Matthaus urged Jurgen Klopp to take a fresh look at the striker, insisting age alone shouldn't rule out a player who can still deliver up front.

Matthaus said: "We have a problem in this position with the national team. We were unable to score against Greece, and we lack a real centre-forward. We keep talking about young players, but Fullkrug is the only one who provides clear evidence of his ability to score goals. As for Kai Havertz, he was injured after the Netherlands match, and he is also not a traditional centre-forward."

Young players can help in certain games, Matthaus accepts. But they're no guaranteed fix, especially when Germany need someone to take a half-chance in the tightest matches.

He explained: "Young players can perform this role sometimes, but they cannot do it all the time. Jurgen Klopp must take that into account."

Does Klopp rule out players over thirty?

Age brought Matthaus to a bigger question: does Klopp simply bin off anyone over thirty, even those still performing?

He said: "I don't know whether he thinks this way: if a player passes thirty, he is finished. And if this principle applies to goalkeepers, it should also apply to outfield players."

To be clear, Matthaus stopped short of demanding Fullkrug's call-up. He wants the case properly examined, with Germany crying out for sharper attacking answers.

He signed off by naming the men he'd trust to lead the line: "I am not demanding Fullkrug's call-up outright, but I believe Klopp should at least think about it. In my opinion, the three options are Kai Havertz, Niclas Fullkrug and Tresoldi."

Two files now sit on German football's desk. First, whether Dortmund can live with Bayern across a whole season. Second, how to fix the centre-forward crisis, and whether experienced players finally get their chance to make the difference.