Germany, Klopp’s squad: Fullkrug returns, Bisseck and Woltemade left out

After experimenting during the long international break in late September and early October, Jurgen Klopp has returned to his trusted options. The Germany head coach has named his squad for the national team's next two fixtures, opting for a more "traditional" selection while including some new faces.

Former AC Milan player Niclas Fullkrug is the biggest surprise, returning to the national squad after scoring 8 goals in nine Bundesliga matches. Germany face Serbia away in the Nations League on Friday 13 November, then play the Netherlands in Berlin on Monday 16 November.

Goalkeepers: Alexander Nübel, Marc-André ter Stegen, Jonas Urbig

Defenders: Waldemar Anton, Nathaniel Brown, Finn Jeltsch, Maximilian Mittelstädt, Nico Schlotterbeck, Jonathan Tah, Malick Thiaw, Philipp Treu

Midfielders: Tom Bischof, Said El Mala, Brajan Gruda, Lennart Karl, Joshua Kimmich, Wael Mohya, Felix Nmecha, Aleksandar Pavlović, Derry Scherhant, Florian Wirtz

Forwards: Younes Ebnoutalib, Niclas Füllkrug, Kai Havertz