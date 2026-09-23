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UEFA Nations League A
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WWK Arena
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Germany vs Greece UEFA Nations League preview: Everything you need to know

Germany vs Greece
UEFA Nations League A
TV Guide & Streaming
Germany
Greece

Comprehensive match preview of Germany vs Greece in the UEFA Nations League. We break down latest form, squad updates, and key storylines ahead of this Sunday night Group A2 clash at the WWK Arena in Augsburg.

Germany vs Greece: Match details

crest
UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 2
WWK Arena

Germany and Greece will kick-off on 27 September 2026 at 18:45 GMT (2:45 PM EST / 19:45 BST / 20:45 SAST).

Group A2 Clash at the WWK Arena

Germany return home to Augsburg to host Greece on Matchday 2 of their 2026/27 UEFA Nations League League A campaign in Group A2. Under head coach Jürgen Klopp, Die Mannschaft aim to capitalise on home support and secure vital early points in a competitive group that includes the Netherlands and Serbia. For Greece, taking on four-time world champions Germany away from home represents a stern test as they adapt to top-tier competition in League A.

Germany Training SessionGetty Images

Die Mannschaft's tactical refinement under Klopp

Germany enter Sunday's fixture eager to establish early dominance in Group A2. With Jürgen Klopp having assembled a wide-ranging squad to foster new international talent alongside proven stars, Germany look to implement high-tempo pressing and quick transitions. The hosts will rely on dynamic central play from Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz to break through opposition defensive lines and fuel their attack.

FBL-WC-2026-EUR-QUALIFIERS-GRE-DENGetty Images

The Ethniki's defensive resilience on the road

Greece travel to Bavaria determined to display tactical discipline against one of Europe's premier attacking sides. Having earned their place in League A, the visitors will focus on maintaining a compact low-to-mid block and striking quickly on counter-attacks. Key leadership in defence and clinical finishing from forward Vangelis Pavlidis will be vital if Greece are to cause an upset on German soil.

Team news & squads

Germany vs Greece Probable lineups

Manager

  • J. Klopp

Jurgen Klopp is in charge of Germany for this fixture, though no probable lineup or specific injury and suspension information has been confirmed ahead of kick-off. Further squad updates are expected to be made available closer to the match.

Greece are managed by Ivan Jovanovic, and similarly, no confirmed team news regarding injuries, suspensions, or a projected starting XI has been released at this stage. Updates will be added as they become available.

Form

GER

GER - Form

USA
W1-2
CUW
W7-1
CIV
W2-1
ECU
L2-1
PAR
L1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5
GRE

GRE - Form

BLR
D0-0
PAR
L0-1
HUN
D0-0
SWE
D2-2
ITA
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Germany head into this Nations League fixture having played five matches across the World Cup and international friendlies, recording three wins, no draws, and two defeats. Klopp's side produced their most emphatic display in a 7-1 demolition of Curacao at the World Cup, and followed that with a 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast. However, they were eliminated from the tournament after a 2-1 defeat to Ecuador and a 1-1 loss to Paraguay in the round of 16 stage. Across those five games Germany scored 13 goals and conceded six.

Greece have struggled for wins in recent months, taking just one win from their last five outings, drawing three and losing two. Their most recent match ended in a 0-1 defeat to Italy in a friendly, and they have kept just one clean sheet across the five games while scoring only three goals. Three of their last five results have been draws, including a goalless stalemate with both Hungary and Belarus.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

GermanyDrawGreece
4
0
0
Friendlies
Germany badge
Germany
GER
2
Greece badge
Greece
GRE
1
FT
European Championship
Germany badge
Germany
GER
4
Greece badge
Greece
GRE
2
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Greece badge
Greece
GRE
2
Germany badge
Germany
GER
4
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Germany badge
Germany
GER
2
Greece badge
Greece
GRE
0
FT
12Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals3/4
Both teams scored3/4

Germany hold a strong record against Greece in the meetings on record, winning three of the four fixtures in the dataset. The most recent encounter came in a June 2024 friendly, which Germany won 2-1. The most lopsided result in the series was a 4-2 Germany victory at Euro 2012, while earlier World Cup qualifying meetings in 2000 and 2001 also ended in German wins. Greece have not beaten Germany in any of the four recorded fixtures.

Standings

Grp. 2

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
GermanyGermanyGER
00000000
2
GreeceGreeceGRE
00000000
3
NetherlandsNetherlandsNED
00000000
4
SerbiaSerbiaSER
00000000
Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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