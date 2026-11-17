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German football has rediscovered its sparkle, and supporters have begun to dream of their national team returning to the summit of Europe after Die Mannschaft produced an exceptional display that evoked memories of their finest periods. The crushing victory over the Netherlands was not merely a resounding scoreline. It carried signs of a genuine shift in the team's character, thanks to the technical touch of Jürgen Klopp, who has quickly succeeded in igniting enthusiasm in the dressing room and restoring the fans' confidence.

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Germany thrashed the Netherlands 5-0 on Monday evening in a game the hosts dominated from start to finish. The win secured Die Mannschaft top spot in their UEFA Nations League group and a place in the quarter-finals.

In front of 71,765 spectators at Berlin's Olympic Stadium, Klopp's men took control and produced one of their best performances in recent years, against a Dutch side usually known for being rock solid at the back.

Florian Wirtz stole the show with two goals in a superb attacking display. Brajan Gruda and Derry Scherhant also caught the eye, further proof of Klopp's knack for getting the best out of his players, particularly the young ones.

The win meant more than the scoreline. Supporters rediscovered their pride and enthusiasm, and a relationship that had lost much of its sparkle in recent years seemed to come back to life, according to French website "Foot Mercato".

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German press celebrates Klopp's touch

The German media lavished praise on the historic night. They saw the win over the Netherlands as the start of a new era for Die Mannschaft and celebrated Klopp's role in reshaping the team's character.

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Bild gave the German coach a perfect five-star rating for the team's superb display, calling the victory "a wonderful way to end the year" and highlighting the former Liverpool manager's ability to reconnect the national team with its supporters.

Bild journalist Henning Feindt rated it Germany's biggest win in five years, since their 4-2 victory over Portugal at the 2021 European Championship.

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The paper also saw the performance as proof that Klopp's ideas work. He has unleashed the potential of a group of players who needed confidence and freedom to produce their best.

Sky Germany were just as upbeat. For them, this went beyond a big win: the national team had restored pride, joy and enthusiasm among the German sporting public.

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The broadcaster praised Klopp's man-management and his willingness to give young talent a chance, along with tactical choices that helped the team recover its attacking identity.

Wirtz has been one of the biggest beneficiaries. Back in the playmaker role, he looked freer and more influential, while Gruda and Scherhant used the confidence they were given to deliver performances few had expected on that scale.

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Klopp falls in love with his players, but caution remains

Klopp made no secret of his delight. Speaking to broadcaster "ARD" after the final whistle, he expressed his huge admiration for the match and the atmosphere around it.

He said: "It was an exceptional and extremely difficult match. We scored wonderful goals, and it was simply crazy. It was a wonderful football match and an unforgettable experience. I would not have dared to dream of such a wonderful spectacle."

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Klopp also revealed how attached he has become to this group, admitting he had "fallen in love with them" since the start of the autumn. The comment reflects the growing harmony in the dressing room and how much the coach has rediscovered his passion for the job.

For all the euphoria, Klopp refused to get carried away. The win, he stressed, does not mean the problems that have dogged the national team in the recent past have disappeared.

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He added: "This qualification does not solve all the problems, that would be nonsense, of course, but we have shown our potential. We have raised the bar of expectations, and we must keep raising it."

Klopp has restored hope to Germany in record time. The real test comes in the months ahead, when Die Mannschaft contest the quarter-finals and supporters hope the night against the Netherlands proves the starting point for restoring the national team's place among the continent's elite.