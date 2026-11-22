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The match lasted just five minutes for Lorenzo Colombo. The Genoa striker, born in 2002, had been struggling with ankle problems for a month, which Danele De Rossi had hoped the break had resolved. He came on for Osmajic in the 83rd minute of Genoa's 2-0 win over Sassuolo, in which the Montenegrin scored twice, but had to leave the pitch in the 88th minute with all substitutions used.

What happened: Colombo challenged Cinquegrano for the ball in driving rain on a slippery pitch. He failed to win it and immediately collapsed to the ground in considerable pain. The medical staff initially feared the worst because of the position in which the striker lay, but it then became clear that the problem was purely physical and centred on his knee.

Knee problem: According to Dazn's commentators, Colombo had to leave the pitch and head straight to the dressing room with all substitutions used. An initial assessment suggests a knee sprain. Medical staff had to carry him off the pitch, and initial reports suggest the problem is likely to be quite serious.

De Rossi's words: "He has suffered a knee injury. I don’t know anything else at the moment. We just hope it is as minor as possible, although he is in pain."