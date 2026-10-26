Genoa vs Juventus Serie A preview: Bianconeri target Luigi Ferraris statement against resilient Grifone

Genoa vs Juventus: Match details

Serie A - Game Week 9 28 Oct 2026 - 15:45 Stadio Luigi Ferraris

Genoa CFC host Juventus FC on Wednesday, 28 October 2026 at 21:45 SAST (19:45 GMT / 20:45 CET) in Matchday 9 of the Serie A season at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium.

Midfield firepower meets Ligurian resistance

A professional 2–0 away victory at Lecce provided the exact domestic response Juventus required over the weekend, putting to rest the sting of their prior setback against Lazio and a demanding 2–2 European draw with Rennes. Sparked by first-half goals from Weston McKennie and Douglas Luiz, the Bianconeri quickly turn their focus to Liguria for a midweek assignment. They encounter a determined Genoa side under Daniele De Rossi, who arrive with renewed confidence after Mikael Ellertsson’s clinical first-half strike earned them a vital 1–0 home victory over Venezia on Sunday.

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Key matchup: Mikael Ellertsson vs Pierre Kalulu

Direct flank threat: Mikael Ellertsson served as Genoa's match-winner against Venezia, opening the scoring in the 25th minute and providing consistent attacking impetus from wide areas. His direct runs into the half-spaces will force Juventus' backline to stay alert.

Defensive stability: Pierre Kalulu continues to provide tactical versatility on the right side of the Bianconeri defence, completing 41 passes and winning both of his attempted ground duels in Lecce. Kalulu will be tasked with containing Ellertsson’s cutbacks while supporting transitions down the flank.

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Tactical Breakdown & Predicted XI

Genoa CFC (3-4-2-1): Bijlow; Otoa, Østigård, Vásquez; Ellertsson, Traorè, Wiafe, Mitaj; Messias, El Shaarawy; Osmajić.

Juventus FC (3-5-2): Vicario; Gatti, Bremer, Lucumí; Kalulu, McKennie, Luiz, Koopmeiners, Cambiaso; Woltemade, Kolo Muani.

Match insight: Juventus enter as decisive favourites on the road, looking to establish early territorial dominance through Teun Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz controlling tempo in central midfield. De Rossi’s Grifone will aim to absorb pressure within a structured low-to-mid block, looking to isolate Junior Messias and Stephan El Shaarawy on quick vertical breaks behind Juventus’ advancing wing-backs.

Team news & squads

Genoa head into this match without Joi Xheto Nuredini and Lorenzo Colombo, both listed as injured. Coach Daniele De Rossi has not confirmed a probable starting lineup, with further updates expected closer to kick-off.

Juventus are dealing with a more significant injury list. Jeff Ekhator, Kenan Yildiz, Khephren Thuram-Ulien, and Manuel Locatelli are all ruled out through injury. Spalletti has not released a confirmed lineup, and updates will be added as they become available.

Form

Genoa have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Roma in Serie A, and they also fell 2-1 to Parma and 2-0 to Rapid Bucuresti during that run. Their only win came against Fiorentina, 2-1 in the league. Genoa have scored five goals and conceded seven across those five matches, a return that reflects their struggles at both ends of the pitch.

Juventus have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five games. The most recent result was the damaging 3-0 home defeat to Lazio in Serie A. Before that, they won 2-1 away at Celta Vigo in the Europa League and drew 1-1 with Cagliari in the league. Their 2-0 win over Atalanta stands as the highlight of that period. Across the five fixtures, Juventus scored four goals and conceded five.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on 6 April 2026, when Juventus hosted Genoa at home and won 2-0 in Serie A. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Juventus have dominated, winning four times with one draw and no defeats. Genoa have failed to score in three of those five meetings, while Juventus have accumulated nine goals across the sequence.