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Serie A
team-logoGenoa
Stadio Luigi Ferraris
team-logoJuventus
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Genoa vs Juventus Serie A preview: Bianconeri target Luigi Ferraris statement against resilient Grifone

Genoa vs Juventus
Serie A
TV Guide & Streaming
Genoa
Juventus

A clinical 2–0 away performance at Lecce re-established winning form for the Bianconeri, who now travel to the Luigi Ferraris Stadium to test a Grifone squad buoyed by their own 1–0 home triumph over Venezia.

Genoa vs Juventus: Match details

crest
Serie A - Game Week 9
Stadio Luigi Ferraris

Genoa CFC host Juventus FC on Wednesday, 28 October 2026 at 21:45 SAST (19:45 GMT / 20:45 CET) in Matchday 9 of the Serie A season at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium.

Midfield firepower meets Ligurian resistance

A professional 2–0 away victory at Lecce provided the exact domestic response Juventus required over the weekend, putting to rest the sting of their prior setback against Lazio and a demanding 2–2 European draw with Rennes. Sparked by first-half goals from Weston McKennie and Douglas Luiz, the Bianconeri quickly turn their focus to Liguria for a midweek assignment. They encounter a determined Genoa side under Daniele De Rossi, who arrive with renewed confidence after Mikael Ellertsson’s clinical first-half strike earned them a vital 1–0 home victory over Venezia on Sunday.

Genoa CFC v ACF Fiorentina - Serie AGetty Images

Key matchup: Mikael Ellertsson vs Pierre Kalulu

Direct flank threat: Mikael Ellertsson served as Genoa's match-winner against Venezia, opening the scoring in the 25th minute and providing consistent attacking impetus from wide areas. His direct runs into the half-spaces will force Juventus' backline to stay alert.

Defensive stability: Pierre Kalulu continues to provide tactical versatility on the right side of the Bianconeri defence, completing 41 passes and winning both of his attempted ground duels in Lecce. Kalulu will be tasked with containing Ellertsson’s cutbacks while supporting transitions down the flank.

US Lecce v Juventus - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images

Tactical Breakdown & Predicted XI

Genoa CFC (3-4-2-1): Bijlow; Otoa, Østigård, Vásquez; Ellertsson, Traorè, Wiafe, Mitaj; Messias, El Shaarawy; Osmajić.

Juventus FC (3-5-2): Vicario; Gatti, Bremer, Lucumí; Kalulu, McKennie, Luiz, Koopmeiners, Cambiaso; Woltemade, Kolo Muani.

Match insight: Juventus enter as decisive favourites on the road, looking to establish early territorial dominance through Teun Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz controlling tempo in central midfield. De Rossi’s Grifone will aim to absorb pressure within a structured low-to-mid block, looking to isolate Junior Messias and Stephan El Shaarawy on quick vertical breaks behind Juventus’ advancing wing-backs.

Team news & squads

Genoa vs Juventus Probable lineups

3-4-3
Genoa crest
Genoa
GEN
page.match.formation.title
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
3-5-2
J. BijlowJ. BijlowL. OestigardL. OestigardJ. VasquezJ. VasquezS. OtoaS. OtoaM. EllertssonM. EllertssonM. MitajM. MitajH. TraoreH. TraoreAmorimAmorimJ. MessiasJ. MessiasM. OsmajicM. OsmajicS. El ShaarawyS. El ShaarawyG. VicarioG. VicarioG. BremerG. BremerF. GattiF. GattiJ. LucumiJ. LucumiW. McKennieW. McKennieP. KaluluP. KaluluD. LuizD. LuizT. KoopmeinersT. KoopmeinersA. CambiasoA. CambiasoR. Kolo MuaniR. Kolo MuaniN. WoltemadeN. Woltemade
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
3-4-3
Genoa

Starting XI

Juventus

Manager

  • D. De Rossi
  • L. Spalletti

Genoa head into this match without Joi Xheto Nuredini and Lorenzo Colombo, both listed as injured. Coach Daniele De Rossi has not confirmed a probable starting lineup, with further updates expected closer to kick-off.

Juventus are dealing with a more significant injury list. Jeff Ekhator, Kenan Yildiz, Khephren Thuram-Ulien, and Manuel Locatelli are all ruled out through injury. Spalletti has not released a confirmed lineup, and updates will be added as they become available.

Form

GEN

GEN - Form

PAR
L2-1
RBU
L2-0
FIO
W2-1
ROM
L2-0
VEN
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
JUV

JUV - Form

CGL
D1-1
CEL
W1-2
LAZ
L0-3
REN
D2-2
LEC
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Genoa have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Roma in Serie A, and they also fell 2-1 to Parma and 2-0 to Rapid Bucuresti during that run. Their only win came against Fiorentina, 2-1 in the league. Genoa have scored five goals and conceded seven across those five matches, a return that reflects their struggles at both ends of the pitch.

Juventus have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five games. The most recent result was the damaging 3-0 home defeat to Lazio in Serie A. Before that, they won 2-1 away at Celta Vigo in the Europa League and drew 1-1 with Cagliari in the league. Their 2-0 win over Atalanta stands as the highlight of that period. Across the five fixtures, Juventus scored four goals and conceded five.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

GenoaDrawJuventus
0
1
4
Serie A
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
2
Genoa badge
Genoa
GEN
0
FT
Serie A
Genoa badge
Genoa
GEN
0
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
1
FT
Serie A
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
1
Genoa badge
Genoa
GEN
0
FT
Serie A
Genoa badge
Genoa
GEN
0
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
3
FT
Serie A
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
0
Genoa badge
Genoa
GEN
0
FT
0Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored0/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came on 6 April 2026, when Juventus hosted Genoa at home and won 2-0 in Serie A. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Juventus have dominated, winning four times with one draw and no defeats. Genoa have failed to score in three of those five meetings, while Juventus have accumulated nine goals across the sequence.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
InterInterINT
87102310+1322
W
W
W
D
W
2
LazioLazioLAZ
8710165+1122
W
W
W
W
D
3
RomaRomaROM
8530196+1318
D
W
D
D
W
4
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
8530167+918
W
W
D
W
D
5
ComoComoCOM
8521147+717
W
W
D
L
W
6
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
84221713+414
D
W
L
W
D
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
8422118+314
W
L
D
W
L
8
TorinoTorinoTOR
84131311+213
W
W
W
D
L
9
CagliariCagliariCGL
841369-313
L
L
D
W
W
10
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
83231310+311
D
L
W
D
W
11
AtalantaAtalantaATA
83141415-110
D
L
W
L
L
12
LecceLecceLEC
8305914-59
L
W
L
L
W
13
BolognaBolognaBOL
8224810-28
W
L
W
D
L
14
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
82241216-48
L
L
D
L
W
15
MonzaMonzaMON
82151518-37
L
W
L
W
L
16
GenoaGenoaGEN
8215613-77
W
L
W
L
D
17
UdineseUdineseUDI
8116918-94
L
L
L
L
L
18
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
8116919-104
L
L
L
D
W
19
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
8116515-104
L
L
L
W
L
20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
8107617-113
L
W
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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