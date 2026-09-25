Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
imago-sport-1083748101.jpgRichard Wareham
Jeroen van Poppel
Translated by

Geertruida leaves the Netherlands squad with immediate effect

Netherlands vs Germany
Netherlands
Germany
UEFA Nations League A
L. Geertruida

Lutsharel Geertruida has left the Netherlands squad, PSV have announced via their official channels.

The defender has picked up a minor injury. Head coach Xavi Hernández will not call up a replacement, PSV understand.

He is returning to Eindhoven, where he will focus on his recovery and PSV's upcoming matches.

On Thursday, Geertruida stayed on the bench throughout the Nations League clash with Germany (1-1). He did not feature at all during this international period.

At right-sided centre-back, Xavi opted for Jan Paul van Hecke against Germany. Denzel Dumfries also started at right-back.

Competition for Geertruida in the Netherlands squad is fierce. Jurriën Timber and Jeremie Frimpong are also options in the positions the PSV player can fill.

So far, Geertruida has won 21 caps for the Netherlands and is still waiting for his first goal for the Dutch national team.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google