Gasperini: Manchester United's strength cannot be underestimated, and Carrick is nothing like me

Gian Piero Gasperini, the Roma head coach, has confirmed that his side will treat Manchester United as though they are at their very best, despite the declining results the English side are experiencing.

Ahead of tomorrow's Champions League clash with the Red Devils at Old Trafford, Gasperini also admitted his side are short of options in midfield.

According to the Italian newspaper "Corriere dello Sport", Gasperini spoke during the press conference he held in Manchester ahead of the match. Roma arrive in high spirits after a 5-2 thrashing of Udinese last Saturday that lifted them up to third, a single point off the top.

Manchester United went the other way, beaten 2-0 by Chelsea on the same day. The defeat piled yet more pressure on their coach Michael Carrick.

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Gasperini said: "They are going through a difficult period in terms of results in the league, but we cannot allow ourselves to be distracted by that. Manchester United are still a strong side, and they have players of an exceptional level, while the atmosphere at their stadium is passionate and difficult. We are preparing for the match as though we will face the best version of Manchester United."

Asked whether Old Trafford deserves the title "Theatre of Dreams", he replied: "Everyone has the right to dream. I try to make my dreams achievable soon, starting from tomorrow, in this wonderful stadium that enjoys global fame. I hope that comes true."

Lorenzo Pellegrini, Paulo Dybala and Manu Koné are all unavailable, forcing Gasperini to call up a number of youth team players over the weekend to complete his squad.

The Roma coach explained: "We are missing Pellegrini, Dybala and Koné in close positions, which is why we are trying to adapt to the situation at certain times. We have Castro as an alternative option alongside Baldanzi, but we are suffering a shortage in midfield. I hope this is just a passing phase."

He added: "We played the last seven matches in extremely difficult circumstances, but we always had players who were well prepared, and they were able to recover quickly. As for Mora, he is fine, and all 17 players available to us are ready. We hope to get all the players back after the international break, but this week represents a tough challenge."

His wide players also drew praise. "Wesley also delivers very good levels in this position. It was necessary for Molina to get a chance to play, and Rensch put in a very good performance too. This position drains a lot of their energy, as they cover large distances thanks to their runs and their pace."

On how difficult it is to reach the perfect performance, he said: "Perfection does not exist, whether for the big teams or for us. Our strength lies in the fact that we always try to develop. We know our capabilities and our characteristics, but we are also aware of our ability to deliver a better performance in certain situations."

Pressed on whether Carrick's difficult spell resembled his own short stint at Inter Milan in 2011, Gasperini said: "Every case differs from the other. I do not know the details of Manchester United's situation specifically, but I know that he has strong players. You may go through a period of suffering, but then you are able to regain your balance and set off again. I hope that happens from the day after tomorrow!"

On the comparison between his current situation and his experience with Inter Milan, he added: "I did not stay there for long at all, as I played only three matches, which is why I do not see any basis for comparison."