Gary Neville warns Pochettino: do not accept the Manchester United job without this condition

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Manchester United legend Gary Neville has urged Mauricio Pochettino to turn down the chance to manage the Red Devils, unless one condition is met.

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Manchester United confirmed the departure of Michael Carrick as manager on Thursday, following the Red Devils' dismal start to the season. The club intend to appoint a permanent successor as soon as possible, with reports pointing to an agreement already struck with Argentine Mauricio Pochettino.

Currently in charge of the United States national team, the former Tottenham and Chelsea boss would cost United 7.5 million pounds to prise away, the fee required to terminate his contract.

Reports suggest United have already reached a verbal agreement with Pochettino to take the reins.

Gary Neville, though, has warned the Argentine against accepting the job unless officials can guarantee backing in the transfer market.

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The United legend told "The Overlap" on the "Stick to Football" programme: "If I were Mauricio Pochettino right now, I would literally protect myself to the maximum extent possible."

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He continued: "He will do it for a bonus. So, state that in your contract. But secondly, he needs two defenders next January."

"He has to insist on getting two defenders in January," he added. "He has to insist on getting a budget next summer, and he has to insist on getting a subsequent budget. They must give it to him, otherwise he should not accept the job."

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"The worst defence in the Premier League"

Money has gone on the midfield, Neville argued, and now United have to land good defenders.

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"I mean, look at the back four he finished the match with on Sunday, which consisted of Dalot at left-back, Noussair Mazraoui at right-back, Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven," he said.

He didn't hold back: "This is probably the worst back four in the Premier League. I don't know of a worse back four than it in the Premier League currently if you watch the matches."

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"I can't believe Manchester United ended up with this back four," he added.

Disastrous results for Manchester United

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United slipped into the bottom three on Sunday after twice clawing back a two-goal deficit against Aston Villa.

That stretched their winless run to eight matches. Their only three points of the campaign came against Ipswich back in August.

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A 4-1 hammering by Como and a 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth laid bare just how badly the season had unravelled.

Officials wanted Carrick gone after those two results but held off until this week's international break.

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The delay carried a risk: United may now have to hand an interim manager the trip to face rivals Liverpool on 22 November.

Pochettino, meanwhile, is set to lead the United States in the home and away legs of the Concacaf Nations League quarter-final against Haiti before making the move to Old Trafford, should the deal go through.