Gareth Southgate's polka dot tie: Why England boss always wears one, who makes it & where to buy

The manager's choice of neckwear has become a fashion trend amid England's excellent campaign at the Euros

Sales of polka dot ties have skyrocketed in England amid their journey to the Euro 2020 final.

Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate has started a fashion trend by wearing one throughout the tournament and retailers across the country are reporting massive increases in sales of polka dot ties as a result.

And it has proved to be lucky, with England winning every game of the tournament while he was wearing it on the touchline.

Why does Gareth Southgate wear a polka dot tie?

It seems to be lucky!

The only time Southgate did not wear it at Euro 2020 was the 0-0 draw with Scotland, in which England were outclassed and lucky to get a draw.

Southgate surely won't tempt fate by leaving the polka dot tie at home for the final against Italy.

Who makes Gareth Southgate's polka dot tie?

The tie is made by British company Percival.

They have even named it Gareth Southgate's Lucky Tie.

"Percival has had the honour of being asked by The Gaffer himself, Gareth Southgate to create a few pitch-side looks and his (now lucky) navy polka dot tie," the website says.

Article continues below

Where can I buy a polka dot tie?

You can get one from Percival, but you can only pre-order as it won't be out until August.

Another option would be Matalan, who are selling it for £4, or John Lewis, who have reported massive increases in sales of their polka dot ties.

Further reading